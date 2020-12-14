Africa ready for free trade, coming in January 2021

Meron Dagnew, Accra-based coffee and cocoa trader at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. Credit: Africa Renewal

UNITED NATIONS, December 14 (IPS) – One day in February 2020, Accra-based coffee and cocoa trader Meron Dagnew visited the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to introduce himself, even before that the Secretariat is fully operational.

“I couldn’t wait,” she said Africa renewal in a recent interview: “I need free trade in Africa to start as quickly as possible; it will be so good for my business.

The AfCFTA Secretariat officially opened in Accra on August 17 2020, although, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free exchanges will now begin on January 1, 2021 instead of the originally scheduled date of July 1, 2020.

Ms Dagnew is eager to take advantage of reduced tariffs and a consolidated market – the potential spinoffs of AfCFTA – to expand the operations of her company, BE Kollective, which imports Ethiopian coffee to Ghana and exports Ghanaian cocoa to Ethiopia.

“I hope I don’t pay up to 35 percent tariffs on my goods; I hope I can bring my cocoa and value-added coffee to African countries soon without any rules of origin issues. Then I could make more profit, grow my business and hire more people, ”she says.

Ethiopia is one of the largest coffee producers in the world and Ghana is the second largest producer of cocoa in the world after Côte d’Ivoire. Ms. Dagnew is particularly drawn to the West African market of 380 million people.

High tariffs and non-tariff barriers such as customs delays and administrative bottlenecks at border posts underline the challenges facing African traders and at the same time accentuate the strong will of traders to create a free trade area. .

The AfCFTA eliminates tariffs on 90 percent of goods produced on the continent, tackles non-tariff barriers to trade and guarantees the free movement of people.

Ms Dagnew’s business slowed in March 2020, as the pandemic began to rage. As African economies begin to slowly open up while adjusting to the realities of the pandemic, Ms Dagnew intends to restart trade soon.

Still, she worries about other structural challenges of intra-African trade, such as competition with big global brands that compete on an uneven playing field. For example, BE Kollective, according to Ms. Dagnew, competes with Nescafé, which is imported into Ghana by retailers.

“The problem is that importers of Nescafé from European or Asian countries pay much less duty than I do because these countries have favorable trade agreements with African countries,” she emphasizes. “Therefore, the odds are currently against us intra-African traders.”

Ms. Dagnew is also concerned that countries’ customs services lack adequate information on the AfCFTA.

“Not long ago, I went to the Ghana customs service and told them that I wouldn’t need to pay tariffs at some point because of AfCFTA. They didn’t understand what I was talking about, ”she recalls. “There are many traders who have no idea what AfCFTA is.”

She recommends a massive information campaign to sensitize customs services, traders and other key players in countries participating in the free trade area to AfCFTA.

Lack of infrastructure

A lack of modern and adequate transport infrastructure also prevents traders from reaping the full benefits of free trade, studies show. With the right transportation infrastructure and high integration, consumer goods manufacturers could make up to $ 326 billion a year, according to McKinsey & Company, a US-based management consulting firm.

And according to the World Bank, it takes about three and a half weeks for a container of auto parts to clear customs through Congolese customs. While East African countries Tanzania and Uganda have implemented a single border post to reduce the time it takes for goods to move between them, further delays in the form of divergent standards for goods quickly emerged, underscoring the mutating nature of non-tariff barriers.

African countries could raise $ 20 billion a year simply by tackling non-tariff barriers that slow the flow of goods, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the United Nations body that deals with business investment and development issues.

African Union (AU) efforts to strengthen infrastructure through its Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) are expected to culminate in the Lagos-Abidjan transport corridor, Zambia-Tanzania power transmission line -Kenya, to the Lagos-Algiers highway and the Brazzaville-Kinshasa bridge, among others.

But experts are encouraging each country to invest in modern port, airport and rail infrastructure.

Women traders

The challenges that women traders face are widely discussed in intra-African business conversations.

Women make up 70% of Africa’s informal cross-border traders, and according to a 2019 report study by UN Women titled Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs in the Context of AfCFTA, African women traders often face corruption, insecurity and sexual harassment.

The AfCFTA agreement itself obliges countries to protect vulnerable people, including women traders, and to fight corruption.

African states with bilateral trade agreements with foreign countries or other regions such as the European Union will have to walk a tightrope to meet their previous commitments while implementing the AfCFTA.

In February 2020, for example, East African economic giant Kenya began bilateral trade talks with the United States, a move apparently at odds with the country’s commitment to the area. African free trade.

Optimistic projections of the benefits of Africa’s free trade are, in theory, based on orthodox economic calculations – a linear correlation of supply and demand that may not fully encompass externalities such as availability of electricity. country implementation capacity, required infrastructure, policy coherence, etc. .

The World Economic Forum reports that full and effective implementation of the AfCFTA is what will lead to its transformative impacts, meaning that its advertised benefits are by no means guaranteed.

AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene recognizes the enormous tasks ahead. “We need to roll up our sleeves and work,” he told Africa Renewal in a previous interview.

Yet there is a lot to celebrate about the free trade agreement. The pact consolidates a market of 1.2 billion people and a combined GDP of $ 2.5 trillion. It would represent the largest trading bloc in the world by the number of participating countries if all AU member states were to ratify the agreement.

While some 30 countries have so far ratified the deal, more countries are expected to join the bandwagon when free trade begins and its benefits become tangible.

Mr. Mene estimates that intra-African trade could drop from 18% currently to 50 percent by 2030.

It will boost the incomes of traders, strengthen Africa’s competitiveness in the global market, encourage export diversification and improve added value to produce and transform natural resources.

As a result of the AfCFTA, Africa’s manufacturing output is set to double to $ 1 trillion, creating 14 million jobs by 2025, writes Landry Signé for Brookings Institution, a Washington, DC-based think tank.

A continent in the process of industrialization will catalyze the agricultural sector. In the coming years, Signé predicts that manufacturing will complement “agricultural production and agrifood processing plants, which provide the food and energy needed to meet growing demand in Africa and around the world.”

He adds that young Africans engaged in the development of software and computer applications will seize the opportunity to produce “leaping” technologies to meet growing domestic demand. In other words, well-paying jobs will be created for the continent’s growing youth population.

“Across all sub-sectors and countries, the African industrial revolution seems imminent,” Signé says optimistically.

Meanwhile, African traders envision the end of the COVID-19 pandemic or at least its upcoming decline. They hope that the start-up issues that arise will be resolved and that the AfCFTA will be a boost for Africa’s development.

“It will be a dream come true for traders like me,” enthuses Ms. Dagnew.

