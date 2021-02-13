Africa Letter: How the Nairobi Highway is changing the capital of Kenya

Traffic in Nairobi

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe discusses Kenya’s transportation problems as he gets caught up in traffic in the capital.

Short gray line of presentation

On another hot and sticky afternoon in Nairobi, I find myself stuck in yet another hour-long traffic jam on the city’s famously congested roads.

But in recent months, this situation has become even worse with the construction of the Nairobi highway, instilling a new level of chaos in the capital.

When completed, it will be a 27 km (17 mile) highway, some of it elevated, that will connect Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the east of the city to the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in the west.

The $ 550million (£ 410million) project is set to radically change the city’s skyline and aims to ease the flow of traffic in and out of the center of Africa’s main commercial hub from the ‘Is.

“It already looks like a giant gash across town and construction noise, trucks whipping dust and car horns adding to the confusion,” “Source: Ismail Einashe, Source Description: Journalist, Image: Construction works

Kenyan authorities have described the expressway as a critical infrastructure project that will spur modernization.

The partially elevated highway was proposed about 10 years ago, but delays have meant that it was only launched in October by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Yet the speed of its construction leaves many Nairobians surprised. It already looks like a giant gash across town and the constant hum of construction noise, trucks lashing dust and car horns add to the confusion.

“The elites are zooming in”

It is funded and built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) – and the Chinese company will operate the highway under a public-private partnership.

This means that the four- and six-lane highways, with 10 interchanges along the route, won’t be free – drivers will have to pay a toll of between $ 2 and $ 3.

The goal of improving Nairobi’s roads appears to be a laudable cause, but some argue it could actually worsen the city’s traffic problems and the huge social and economic divide.

Construction works

Most residents use matatus – private minibuses withdrawn – or boda boda motorcycle taxis to get to and from work.

The story continues

But questions remain as to whether these modes of transport will be able to afford the toll charges to use the highway.

This could mean they are left in traffic jams under the freeway as the elite overtake them.

Another bone of contention is the environmental impact of the project. Internationally, the focus has been on the famous Nairobi fig tree, saved by the president after an outcry.

Yet hundreds of other trees are being felled to make way for the new road, and campaigners are hardly convinced that any of them will be replanted – and that will also mean the permanent loss of some green space and the destruction of bird habitats.

Many see it as a destruction of Kenya’s heritage Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Wangari Maathai, which has resisted major government-backed developments in Nairobi.

This highway project is the latest in the Chinese-backed infrastructure craze in Kenya in recent years.

In 2019, I took the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Nairobi to the port city of Mombasa – a six hour journey in comfort, although the ticket price and check-in make me feel to take a flight.

The $ 3.2 billion Chinese-built and funded rail project aimed to link the coast to the town of Naivasha, 76 km northwest of Nairobi, and then to the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

But that has now been put on hold because Kenya failed to secure funding from the Chinese to complete the line. For now, construction is on hold until the finances are sorted out.

Due to the SGR, Kenya is now heavily indebted to China, with Chinese loans compromising 21% of its external debts.

This has left some questions about the wisdom of the Nairobi highway.

However, whatever the cost to the Nairobians, it looks like this project will be finished – in fact, the Chinese company has announced it will open six months earlier than planned – just in time for the next presidential elections in Kenya in 2022. .

More letters from Africa:

Follow us on twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica