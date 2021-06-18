Africa can be self-sufficient in rice production

Rice fields in northern Ghana. Credit: Isaiah Esipisu / IPS

NAIROBI, June 18 (IPS) – Dr Fadel Ndiame is AGRA Vice President Each year, people in sub-Saharan Africa consume 34 million tonnes of milled rice, 43 percent of which is imported. But the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered supply chains, making it difficult to get imported rice to the continent. Indeed, if immediate action is not taken, the supply deficit will further strain the region’s food systems which are already affected by the pandemic.

Rice imports from Thailand, one of Africa’s largest suppliers, fell by 30% due to blockages, border closures and general supply chain limitations in just over a year. year since the start of the pandemic.

As a result, many poor city dwellers, who have traditionally struggled to afford staple foods, now have to contend with more expensive foods as the price of the popular commodity. Indica White rice increased by 22%.

On the other hand, however, these challenges can be seen as a wake-up call for Africa to strengthen its national rice production and achieve self-sufficiency. There is no doubt that the continent has the necessary resources for adequate rice production, and with increased investment huge changes can be achieved.

Ghana, for example, has increased its rice production by an average of 10 percent each year since 2008, with a sharp increase of 25 percent reported in 2019 as a result of the rehabilitation and modernization of the country’s irrigated areas. These investments led to a 17% increase in the country’s rice self-sufficiency between 2016 and 2019.

And while the West African nation has yet to produce enough rice to meet its local demand, the impressive increase in production makes it a model example of what can be achieved through supporting policies and investments. On this point, the country’s 2009 National Rice Development Strategy and the Plant for Food and Employment (PFJ) campaign – launched in 2017 – not only gave priority to rice but set ambitious targets for expansion of national production.

Among the objectives of both policies were the substitution of rice imports and the production of better quality rice acceptable to Ghanaian consumers and able to compete with imported products.

These policy frameworks have played a central role in reducing the risks of market failure while accelerating the implementation of innovations in local rice production, including those related to genomics and e-commerce. At the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), we are witnessing first-hand the transformation and have seen the positive impact of government leadership in shaping supportive policies.

AGRA has supported these developments; We helped the government to publicize its “Eat Ghana Rice” campaign, which raised awareness among local consumers about the economic and nutritional importance of consuming local produce.

The bugle call inspired rice farmers, flour millers and other private sector actors to increase domestic sourcing and marketing. As a result, the country’s national production increased from just 138,000 metric tonnes in 2016 to 665,000 in 2019.

AGRA has also played a major role in supporting the adoption of innovative technologies in rice production, notably through the development and distribution of locally adaptable varieties. We remain a key player in making suitable rice varieties and seeds available to farmers across the country, a goal we continually pursue by helping to train scientists and researchers in the field.

Of the 680 breeders we have trained at postgraduate level in Africa since 2006, more than 50, or about 8 percent, were rice breeders. These professionals have been instrumental in maintaining the production of varieties adapted to local conditions and producing more per area than older types.

We are now offering such technologies throughout Africa, and particularly in countries with potential for large-scale rice production, most of which are spread across West and East Africa. In countries like Tanzania and Kenya, we hope to soon report a significant increase in rice production attributable to our advocacy for the implementation of supportive policies related to the adoption of best production and marketing practices.

However, we cannot do it alone; we believe that truly important investments, like the ones we are pursuing, can only be made through the participation of all stakeholders. For this reason, we continue to call on all actors in the rice value chain to support all efforts aimed at increasing the production of local rice, a crop that holds a leading role in achieving food security and economic stability of the continent.