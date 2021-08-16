Afghans storm Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to escape.
Crowds outside Kabul International Airport kept growing on Monday morning, leaving fences and security forces strained to contain the mass of people desperate to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban took over Control.
They rushed through the perimeter of the civilian section of the airport and invaded the tarmac. Soldiers stood guard, many with weapons drawn.
As the flights prepared to take off, people hung dangerously alongside the military planes even as one taxied down the runway.
As the chaos spread, US troops took control of the civilian section of the airport, as people rushed through the departure gates and tried to clear their way aboard two planes. shopping centers parked next to the terminal.
With civilian air travel temporarily halted, arriving and departing military planes highlighted the gulf between foreign nationals and some Afghans fleeing security, and many others who would have no escape route.
The american government said that in the next few days it would evacuate thousands of American citizens, embassy workers and their families, as well as “particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals”.
Desperation was evident as some people burst into tears, acknowledging that their chances of escaping were slim. Reports of gunfire also circulated throughout the morning.
The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday that all civilian flights to and from Kabul airport had been suspended because of the chaos. The agency urged people not to go to the airport.
But the tracking site Flightradar24 reported that a Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-300 had left for Istanbul after five hours on the ground.
Twenty years after the United States invaded Afghanistan, the airport was the country’s last redoubt, one of the last places in the capital not to be controlled by the Taliban. The State Department said all embassy staff had been evacuated to the airport, where they were defended by the US military.
But for the thousands more who hoped to find refuge, there was no escape.