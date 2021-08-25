World
Afghans rush to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline – Times of India
KABUL: Afghans faced increasingly desperate race to escape life under Taliban after president on Wednesday Joe biden confirmed that the US-led evacuations will end next week.
More than 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14, but huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport in hopes of fleeing the threat of retaliation and repression in Taliban-led Afghanistan.
Biden said on Tuesday that the United States would meet its August 31 deadline to fully withdraw its troops despite warnings from European allies that not all vulnerable Afghans could leave by then.
“The sooner we can finish, the better … every day of operations brings additional risk to our troops”, Biden said Tuesday.
“We are currently close to wrapping up on August 31.”
Washington and its allies transport thousands of these Afghans in massive military transports every day, but it has become an increasingly difficult and desperate task.
Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal five-year Taliban rule that was toppled in 2001, and violent retaliation for working with foreign servicemen, Western missions and the previous US-backed government.
There are particular concerns for women, who were largely barred from education and employment and could only leave the house with a male chaperone during the group’s reign in the 1990s.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said the international community must maintain dialogue with the Taliban if it is to protect the progress made over the past 20 years.
“Our goal must be to preserve as much as possible what we have achieved,” she said.
The airport in the Afghan capital is in chaos as US-led troops attempt to maintain a secure perimeter for evacuation flights, surrounded by desperate Afghans.
Some have foreign passports, visas, or are eligible to travel, but most do not. At least eight people have died in the chaos.
“Does anybody … SOMEONE … have a contact inside the airport,” pleaded an American on a WhatsApp group set up to share information on how people can access the airport.
“My guy worked for us in 2010-15 and has 5 family members to date. It’s really bad.”
The Taliban have also been accused of blocking or slowing the access of many people trying to reach the airport, although they again denied the accusation on Tuesday evening.
Biden said the Taliban was taking action to help them, but that there was also an “acute and growing risk” of attack by the regional branch of the jihadist group Islamic State.
CIA Director William Burns flew to Kabul for a secret meeting with top Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, US media reported on Tuesday, the highest-level meeting to date between the US government and the new leaders of the Afghanistan.
The New York Times said he was there for general talks on “evacuation operations and terrorist threats”.
Despite the heartbreaking scenes at Kabul airport, the Taliban ruled out any extension of next Tuesday’s deadline for withdrawing foreign troops, calling it a “red line.”
“They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.
European countries have said they will not be able to airlift all at-risk Afghans until August 31.
“Even if (the evacuation) continues … a few more days will not be enough,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV.
A strict withdrawal period presents an additional complication that can reduce the number of daily evacuations.
The United States has deployed fresh troops for the evacuations.
This contingent of more than 6,000 people, as well as hundreds of American officials, 600 Afghan soldiers and equipment, will have to be evacuated by plane.
To do this by August 31, the Pentagon these operations should start to finish days in advance.
After their lightning victory that stunned the world, the Taliban have so far been content to allow the US-led operation to continue, focusing instead on consolidating control and forming a government. .
They promised a different and more inclusive regime this time around, offering amnesty to opponents.
An aid worker in Khost, a deeply conservative southeastern region that fell to the Taliban shortly before they captured Kabul, said AFP the attitude of the former insurgents has so far been “much softer” than expected.
“But people are afraid of a bad economic situation,” he added.
However, many Afghans remain fearful and skeptical.
The Taliban spokesman on Tuesday urged qualified Afghans not to flee, saying the country needed “expert” Afghans such as doctors and engineers.
But Zabihullah Mujahid added that women working for the Afghan government should stay at home until the security situation improves.
The movement offered vague rights to women, who will be able to obtain education and work, but within what they see as Islamic limits.
