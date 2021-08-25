Afghans kept in miserable conditions at US base in Qatar

The Pentagon said the United States was working to improve conditions for Afghan evacuees at the U.S. base following reports of miserable conditions.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States was working to improve conditions for Afghan evacuees at a U.S. air base in Qatar after video footage obtained by media showed them living in inhumane conditions.

Photos and video footage shared with Al Jazeera showed hundreds of Afghans crammed into unsanitary conditions in a hangar at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Afghan refugees who sent the photos to Al Jazeera said they were being held in the sweltering heat where several people had passed out as they waited in long lines to use the toilet or receive food and water. Most did not have a change of clothes and did not know what their final destination would be.

Responding to the news, Kirby said no one was apologizing for the conditions at the base.

“Everyone is focused on trying” to improve conditions, Kirby told Axios on Tuesday.

A U.S. Central Command (Centcom) official on Friday launched a scathing attack in an internal email obtained by Axios about the appalling conditions and treatment of Afghan refugees at U.S.-run facilities in Qatar.

“Disastrous conditions in Doha”

The email – whose subject line is “Dire conditions at Doha” – described human waste and garbage threatening to overwhelm the hangar where the refugees were staying, as well as an infestation of rats. He went to State Department and Pentagon officials and described “a life-threatening humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Without in any way minimizing the conditions in Kabul or the conditions of the Afghans [sic] escape, the current conditions in Doha are of our own making, ”he said.

Afghan refugees at a US Army base in Qatar [Image obtained by Al jazeera]

He also shared communication snippets from staff at the US Embassy in Doha, including a note that read, “A wet day today. The place where Afghans are housed is hell. Garbage, urine, feces, spills and vomit cover the floor.

Responding to the information, William Urban, spokesperson for Centcom, said: “We recognize that this is a difficult and difficult situation for these vulnerable individuals and families, and we remain committed to providing a safe environment, safe and sanitary. “

A spokesperson for the US State Department told Axios they are working to reduce bottlenecks and have deployed additional personnel to Qatar “to alleviate current conditions.”

Meanwhile, staff at the US Embassy in Kabul have also severely criticized the treatment of Afghan refugees at US-run facilities in Qatar, according to the Middle East Eye website.

According to the cable sent by embassy staff, the refugees who arrived at the US base were being held in “non-air-conditioned accommodation with too few toilets – especially for women.”

According to Centcom, the situation at the base has improved significantly over the past few days as more equipment and facilities were provided to Afghan refugees upon arrival.

The state of #Qatar is committed to tackling humanitarian issues, providing housing and health care to evacuees from #Afghanistan temporarily residing in the country. It facilitated the safe passage of Afghan civilians, journalists, diplomats and international officials. pic.twitter.com/fnGmTpPDq1 – Government Communications Office (@GCOQatar) August 24, 2021

On Sunday, the United States and its allies announced that they had evacuated 700,000 people since August 14, many of whom were transiting through Al Udeid. The base houses the headquarters of Centcom and the US Air Force Central Command.

Qatar has helped facilitate the transit of U.S. citizens, embassy staff, and at-risk Afghans through Doha, as it hosts a U.S. processing center for people arriving from Afghanistan.

from Qatar Amiri Air Force also helped evacuate Afghan refugees, including students, families with children and journalists. More than 500 of them have been housed in a complex in Doha.