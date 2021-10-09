Afghans flock to the Iranian border, but few can cross

The number of Afghans attempting to cross the border into Iran has skyrocketed since the Taliban came to power nearly two months ago, but few manage to cross, an official said.

Before the Taliban came to power on August 15, around 1,000 to 2,000 people traveled to Iran every month through the Zaranj border post in southwestern Nimroz province.

But Nimroz province border commander Mohammad Hashem Hanzaleh told AFP this week that the number of people attempting to cross has since climbed to between 3,000 and 4,000 each day.

The rise comes as devastating economic and humanitarian crises hit Afghanistan, with the UN warning that a third of the population is at risk of starvation.

But Hanzaleh said very few had the required papers to cross.

Traders and people with residence visas, as well as those who have visas to seek treatment, “are not prevented by Iranian forces,” he said, adding that around 5 to 600 people were allowed to cross each day.

For those without papers trying to cross, the experience can be heartbreaking.

Hayatullah, wearing a towel-shaped turban and a gray beard, showed his injured hand, with black blood oozing through the bandage.

“The Iranian soldiers took our money. They hit our hands, they tore our hands, ”he said.

Mohammad Nasim said he was thwarted three times after trying to climb the border wall.

Two nights earlier, he said Iranian border guards opened fire and killed two people trying to cross, including a friend of his.

This did not prevent him from returning the following night, only to find himself “captured” and “beaten”, as the guards asked him why he was trying to cross without papers.

He said he replied, “If you saw the poverty, hunger and misery of our nation, then you would also go across the border.”

“We have no other solution.”

bur-nl / jfx