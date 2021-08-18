Afghans desperate to leave the country remain stranded at Kabul airport

Kabul, Afghanistan – For three days, Yasna Haqparast has been standing in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul with her husband and two children.

Every day, as they wait near the separation between the airport and the Stars Wedding Hall, Haqparast and his family hear gunshots as Taliban operatives fire in the air, trying to disperse the hundreds of families gathered outside the closed airport.

Haqparast and his family had fled the northern town of Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the last urban centers to fall to the Taliban last week, and hoped to make it to Canada on Sunday evening. When they got to the airport, they found themselves face to face with a calamity.

“There were influxes of people, everyone jostling each other,” Haqparast said of the thousands who gathered around the airport the night President Ashraf Ghani fled and the Taliban. arrived in the capital, Kabul.

Sources told Al Jazeera that the airport suffered severe damage that will take some time to repair. They said the security scanners were smashed due to the sea of ​​people walking past them, and the interior of the international terminal and the gates were also in need of repair.

It wasn’t just the people desperate to board commercial flights to Dubai and Istanbul, or private evacuation flights to the US and UK, who were gathering around the airport – it there were also looters.

Fahim, a government employee trying to board a flight to Istanbul, said the impact of Ghani’s departure was immediate.

“As soon as they heard his departure, everyone left their posts,” he said of people ranging from government ministers to police in the city, including near the airport. He said the thieves took advantage of the chaos and insecurity.

“They would steal the luggage from your hands,” said Fahim and Haqparast.

Hundreds of people gather outside Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan to flee the country [AP Photo]

Haqparast said that in the mad rush to maneuver through the crowds rushing through the many checkpoints and thieves, people have lost track of their belongings.

“We were running so fast that what was not stolen fell out of our hands and out of our pockets.”

She said her family’s documents, passports and money had all fallen somewhere on concrete paths leading to the international terminal.

But she said the worst part of the ordeal was seeing the gruesome scenes that went viral on social media, including video footage that appeared to show young men grabbing a US military plane before collapsing as it s ‘rose in the air.

Without money to return to Mazar and without their papers, Haqparast said his family was forced to sleep “on the ground” just outside the airport until it reopened.

However, without tickets, passports or visas, even after the airport resumes normal operations, it will be difficult to access it.

Several people were reportedly killed at Kabul airport on August 16 as Afghans attempted to cling to a moving US military plane leaving the airport [EPA-EFE]

Just yards from Haqparast is a young man in a white piran tomban and a black New York Yankees cap. He smiles in disbelief as a Taliban member repels a crowd by waving a plastic pipe around.

Trying to avoid the stampede of people fleeing the Taliban fighter’s pipe, the man, in his 20s, did not give his name but said he had previously worked for the Canadian Special Forces.

He said he too was destined for an evacuation flight, but had been stuck outside the airport for days.

But he, like Haqparast, saw a stark contrast between himself and the hundreds of people trying to pass the roundabout and enter the well-guarded airport, as well as the hundreds of others stationed outside a lavish wedding hall. in front of the airport. entrance.

“I would say 90 to 95 percent of these people are undocumented,” he said, agreeing with a claim made by Haqparast.

Haqparast is particularly irritated by reports that people without any documents, including passports, have been able to board planes and leave the country.

“It’s not fair, they are taking their rightful place as desperate people,” she said of the men, women and children who have thronged near the airport since Sunday.

People wait to be evacuated from Afghanistan at Kabul airport after the country’s stunning takeover by the Taliban [AFP]

But it wasn’t just the people trying to get on the evacuation flights who were stuck. Afghans with double passports attempting to board commercial flights had to wait for hours on unmanned planes.

The family of an elderly former diplomat said the 80-year-old was left on a plane to Istanbul for more than 14 hours, largely without food, water, medicine or electricity to charge his cell phone .

Another former presidential palace employee was stranded at the airport for more than eight hours. Although she came in a car with black government plates, she had to leave with another former palace employee in a “simple” car late Saturday night, early Sunday morning.

The two former officials feared returning home and stayed in nondescript houses in the capital until their respective countries could help them leave Kabul.

Haqparast, the woman who was traveling with her husband and two children, blamed the staff of the Afghan airline, who allegedly disappeared at one point, the American and British soldiers, who had taken responsibility for the airport, and the Taliban for chaos.

She also criticized foreign countries for their unclear visa processes and vague promises to relocate thousands of people.

“Everyone somehow thinks that a country will accept them, but they have nothing with them. No evidence of any kind.

But his blame extends beyond the past few months.

“Look at how they handled this war, they have to come and see what they created,” she said as the repeated sounds of gunfire echoed throughout the region.