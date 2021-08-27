Afghanistan’s top high school graduate fears for her future

Salgy Baran had the highest score in all of Afghanistan in her college entrance exams this year, but she has no answers for more.

The 18-year-old wants to stay and become a doctor, but like so many other Afghans, those plans were questioned when the Taliban invaded the capital Kabul earlier this month, ending their astonishing takeover of the country .

Taliban leaders say women and girls will be able to attend school and work under Islamic law – without providing details – although other prominent members of the militant group have sneered at the idea of ​​mixed classrooms and alluded to more reactionary measures.

“I’m not afraid right now, but I’m worried about my future,” Baran told The Associated Press in a video interview from Kabul. “Will they allow me to study or not?”

The Taliban say the mass evacuation of foreigners and Afghans fearing their reign must end on August 31, the date set by the United States to withdraw its last troops after 20 years of war. They accused Western countries of attracting doctors, engineers and other professionals whose skills will be needed to rebuild the war-torn country.

If so, they should hope that Baran stays.

She grew up in a middle-class family in rural eastern Afghanistan, where medical care is still lacking despite two decades of international development assistance. When she was 7, her diabetic father died after a doctor overdosed her with insulin, she said.

It made him want to be the kind of doctor who doesn’t make mistakes.

The family moved to Kabul in 2015, where there are fewer social restrictions for women. Her family pooled their resources to support her studies. They describe her as a calm child who spent long hours reading and studying math.

This year’s reviews – the Afghan version of the SAT – took place before the takeover. She got the highest score of all in the country, out of around 174,000 boys and girls, according to the National Examining Authority. This secured her a place at the Kabul University of Medical Sciences, the country’s top medical school.

The story continues

An entire generation of Afghan women have benefited from the Western-backed order established after the US-led invasion in 2001 ousted the Taliban from power.

When activists last ruled the country, women were prohibited from attending school or working outside the home. They could only go out if accompanied by a male relative, and even then they had to wear the universal burqa.

Progress since 2001 has been gradual and largely limited to urban areas. The United Nations Children’s Agency estimates that 3.7 million Afghan children are out of school, 60% of them are girls, and 17% of girls are forced into marriage before their 15th birthday.

But on the eve of the Taliban’s takeover, girls were attending school, especially in Kabul and other cities, and women could be found in parliament, government and business. Many fear the Taliban will turn back time.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, a Taliban official overseeing higher education, said women will be able to continue their studies in “appropriate facilities”, without further details. But another Taliban official, Mohammad Khalid, speaking to a conference of Muslim clerics earlier this week, expressed disgust at the idea of ​​boys and girls studying in the same classroom.

Interpretations of Sharia, or Islamic law, vary widely across the Muslim world, but in most countries women work and study relatively freely. The Taliban could simply demand a Muslim headscarf or demand separate classrooms for boys and girls.

But nobody really knows, not yet.

Baran and his family do not intend to join the exodus of Afghans immediately, but they are worried about the result.

“I had goals under the previous government, I had planned everything for several years,” she said. “But under this government, I can’t say anything. Even tomorrow is uncertain.

___

Akhgar reported from Istanbul and Krauss from Jerusalem.