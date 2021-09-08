Afghanistan’s last Jew left after Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The last member of the Jewish community in Afghanistan has left the country.

Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s secular Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw.

Moti Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman who heads a private security group that organized the evacuation, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Simentov, 62, and 29 of his neighbors, almost all women and children, were taken to a “neighboring country”.

Kahana said Simentov, who had previously lived under the Taliban, did not worry about them. But Kahana warned him that he risked being kidnapped or killed by the much more radical Islamic State group. He said Simentov’s neighbors also urged him to leave, so their children could join him on the bus.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan aired footage of the evacuation, showing a bus full of people traveling through what appeared to be Afghanistan, with all faces blurry except Simentov’s.

They have joined an exodus of tens of thousands of Afghans who have fled since the Taliban swept the country last month. The United States and its allies staged a massive airlift in the closing days of the 20 Years War, but officials acknowledged that as many as 200 American citizens, as well as thousands of Afghans who had contributed to the war effort, have been left behind.

Kahana said her group is contacting US and Israeli authorities to find a permanent home in Simentov, whose separated wife and children live in Israel. For years, Simentov refused to grant his wife a divorce under Jewish law, which could expose her to legal repercussions in Israel. Kahana said he persuaded her to grant the divorce and drafted the documents.

“It was two weeks of being a shrink, a psychiatrist, talking to him 10 times a day, and his neighbor at the same time to translate,” Kahana said.

Hebrew manuscripts found in caves in northern Afghanistan indicate that a thriving Jewish community existed at least 1,000 years ago. At the end of the 19th century, Afghanistan was home to some 40,000 Jews, many of whom were Persian Jews who had fled forced conversion in neighboring Iran. The decline of the community began with an exodus to Israel after its establishment in 1948.

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2009, Simentov said the last Jewish families left after the 1979 Soviet invasion.

For several years he shared the synagogue building with the country’s only other Jew, Isaak Levi, but they looked down on each other and quarreled during the previous Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001.

At one point, Levi accused Simentov of theft and espionage. and Simentov responded by accusing Levi of renting rooms to prostitutes, an allegation he denied, The New York Times reported in 2002. The Taliban arrested the two men and beat them, and they confiscated the former Torah scroll from the synagogue, which disappeared after the Taliban were ousted from power in the 2001 US invasion.

When his 80-year-old roommate died in 2005, Simentov said he was happy to get rid of him.

Journalists who have visited Simentov over the years – and paid the exorbitant fees he charged for interviews – found a portly man fond of whiskey, who kept a pet partridge and watched Afghan television. He observed Jewish dietary restrictions and operated a kebab shop.

Born in the western city of Herat in 1959, he has always insisted that Afghanistan was home.

Samir Khan, a neighbor who runs a small grocery store and has known Simentov for 10 years, said he disappeared about a week and a half ago. Khan said he only learned of Simentov’s departure when he saw him on social media.

The Taliban, like other Islamic militant groups, are hostile to Israel but tolerated the country’s tiny Jewish community during their previous reign. Quarrel aside, the only other time they came knocking on the door was when they noticed that Muslim women wearing universal burqas could often be seen visiting Levi.

When they briefly arrested Levi, he explained that he had a business selling amulets to women who wanted to get pregnant with sons or who were against their husbands taking other wives, as allowed by Islamic law. .

The Taliban released him.

