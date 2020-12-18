Afghanistan’s historic year: peace talks, security transition, but higher levels of violence

Shkula Zadran, Afghan Youth Representative to the United Nations, addresses the UN Security Council. She said her generation bore the brunt of the war in Afghanistan. “We are being killed, our dreams are buried every day,” she told the Security Council. Courtesy: UN Photo / Loey Felipe

BONN, Germany, December 18 (IPS) – As Afghanistan wraps up a historic year filled with hopes for peace as the government and Taliban sit for nearly three months of consecutive peace talks for the first time In 19 years, it has also been a year filled with violence with provisional United Nations statistics showing the death toll for this year is higher than 2019.

Yesterday, December 17, during a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), spoke commended the peace efforts at the end of “One of the most memorable years Afghans have endured”, while highlighting the causalities of the year.

She said the Afghan government and the Taliban had “made gradual but real progress in their peace talks.” They agreed on a preliminary agreement, would have been the first written agreement after 19 years of conflict.

“These developments are an early but positive sign that both sides are willing and able to compromise when needed,” Lyons said.

Talks continued uninterrupted in host country Qatar for nearly three months, but are currently on a three-week hiatus.

However, despite the talks, the Taliban refused a ceasefire and continued their war against the Afghan government.

It was, however, reported this week that a great American general recently held talks with the Taliban in Doha, calling for a reduction in violence as this could jeopardize the peace process.

Lyons also raised the issue, stating that “the relentless violence remains a serious obstacle to peace and a threat to the region”. She added that an Afghan official told her recently that “the feeling and perception of violence and insecurity is higher than ever”.

While UNAMA is still compiling this year’s data, Lyons has provided provisional statistics on the impact of violence.

“In October and November, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) claimed more than 60% more civilian lives than in the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2020, child victims increased by 25% over the previous three months; while attacks on schools during this same period have quadrupled.

“In the first 11 months of 2020, assassinations targeted by anti-government elements increased by almost 40% compared to the same period in 2019,” she said, adding that it was not surprising that the Global Peace Index for 2020 ranked Afghanistan as the least peaceful nation in the world for the second year in a row.

She highlighted some of the conflicts experienced in recent months – two separate rocket attacks in Kabul, an attack on Kabul University and the escalation of conflict in some areas – and said that these conflicts had contributed to increasing fears about the emergence of new terrorist threats.

She called on all countries to continue to put pressure on all parities in the conflict to bring about a lasting reduction in violence. “I think this will be a top priority when negotiations resume,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shkula Zadran, the representative of Afghan youth to the UN, also briefed the Security Council.

She said that “while it is very difficult to represent a generation born and raised in violence and conflict,” she had the honor to speak on behalf of Afghan youth, including those who were killed in the terrorist attack on Kabul University and other educational centers.

“I have met their families. Their pain is beyond our imagination. I promised them that I would be their voice and I keep my promise, ”Zadran, who spent her childhood as a refugee in Pakistan, told the Security Council.

“I represent a generation that was the main victims of this proxy war. We are being killed, our dreams are buried every day.

She called for an end to the daily killings of young Afghans, who make up the majority of the country’s population, with two-thirds of citizens under the age of 25.

“The terrorists are afraid of the Afghan youth. And that’s why they target our educational institutions.

They know that an educated and informed generation will never allow terrorism and extremism to flourish in their country, ”Zadran said.

Zadran said that as a representative of the Afghan youth, her message to terrorists and their supporters was clear and obvious.

“You tried to bury us. You didn’t know we were seeds.

Zadran said young people supported ending the conflict through peace negotiations.

Lyons said Afghanistan’s youth were a key constituency and were also the most educated generation of young people in the country’s history, she noted.

“Young Afghans have a clear vision for the future of their country, and we must do all we can to amplify their voices.”

“Through our local youth-focused peace initiatives, which are carried out across Afghanistan, UNAMA has provided a platform for Afghan youth to have a say in peace,” Lyons noted.

“More recently, in the rural province of Faryab, the young participants issued their own declaration with firm recommendations, specifying an immediate ceasefire, defining the role of Islam in the Afghan constitution, identifying development goals most important and highlighting the need for a Justice transition.

“These are the young people of Afghanistan, their voices deserve to be heard,” Lyons said.

Lyons also noted a growing commitment of regional actors to peace in Afghanistan as this was linked to the achievement of peace in the region.

She added that cooperation across the Central and South Asian region will be essential for lasting peace.

“Increased trade and connectivity will lay the foundation for regional peace and prosperity,” Lyons said, adding that it was important to support regional efforts, including regional efforts on drug trafficking and transnational organized crime, as they were considered two serious threats to peace.

Lyons said any lasting peace must belong to the diverse Afghan society. “This is only possible if the process is inclusive from the start, with meaningful participation from all constituencies, including women, youth, minorities, victims of conflict and religious leaders,” Lyons said.

She added that the current security transition, with the withdrawal of international troops, added to the anxiety of the Afghan population. She said that in the coming months, this broader security transition will become a central topic of dialogue between Afghan officials, regional countries and the international community.

However, she stressed that the $ 3 billion raised to support the country at a donor conference in Geneva was remarkable in the context of the current financial environment.

Lyons said the full security transition, the peace negotiations, the health and socio-economic challenges of COVID, the continued engagement of international donors, and the expected results of even deeper regional cooperation meant that Afghanistan would continue to move forward into this new year.

“In all respects it has been a great year. But a longer year awaits us, ”she said.