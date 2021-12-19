Afghanistan’s economy in ‘free fall’, threatening to drag the entire population with it

Speaking virtually before the 17th Special Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Council in Islamabad, Pakistan, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths painted a grim picture of 23 million people facing hunger; malnourished children overflow into health facilities; 70 percent of teachers working without pay; and millions of students – the future of Afghanistan – out of school.

Moreover, this is happening as the value of the Afghan currency collapses, a lack of confidence in the financial sector destroys trade and the space for borrowing and investment shrinks dramatically.

“The need for liquidity and stabilization of the banking system is now urgent – not only to save the lives of the Afghan people but also to enable humanitarian organizations to respond,” he said. noted.

“Dark next step”

UN official welcomed World Bank decision Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund transfer $ 280 million by the end of December to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Food Program (PAM).

“This step should be followed by a reprogramming of the entire fund to support the Afghan people this winter,” he said.

“Families just don’t have the money for day-to-day transactions, while the prices of the main commodities continue to rise”.

The cost of wheat and fuel have increased by about 40 percent and food now accounts for over 80 percent of average household expenditure.

And as international development aid has stalled, the basic social services upon which all Afghans depend is collapsing.

Mr Griffiths warned that by the middle of next year, universal poverty – reaching 97 percent of the population – could be “the next grim step”.

“Within a year, 30 percent of Afghanistan’s gross domestic product could be lost, while male unemployment could double to 29 percent,” he said.

Interim measure

The OIC has come together to express its willingness to help avert disasters and to contribute to the humanitarian effort.

“The United Nations is firmly on your side and in solidarity with the Afghan people,” said the Relief Coordinator, explaining that next year, UN reportedly solicits largest appeal of $ 4.5 billion “Helping the most vulnerable in Afghanistan”.

The plan is a stopgap measure for more than 21 million people who need life-saving help and should be funded as a “priority”.

“The crisis is huge. Our humanitarian response is effective and continues to intensify, thanks to the generous support of donors and your continued commitment, ”he said.

“Consequences of inaction”

Afghanistan will not survive the winter only on emergency aid, the UN official stressed, stressing the need for “flexible donor funding” that can be used to guarantee the wages of workers in the country. public sector and support for basic services, such as health, education, electricity. and livelihoods.

Afghanistan won’t winter on emergency aid alone – United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator

And in the future, continue constructively commitment with the de facto authorities is imperative to “clarify what we expect from each other”.

“The consequences of inaction on these three fronts are clear: Afghanistan will collapse, people will lose hope, and the region – and indeed the world – will see destabilization intensify,” he said. -He underlines.

Responsibility to act

Noting that the meeting was held at “a time of exceptional gravity for the Afghan people”, the senior UN official stressed that “we have the advantage of being warned of the fate that awaits them if we do not act”.

Recognizing that the meeting provided both a chance and an opportunity to do so, he warned that “if we do not act with urgency and with collective will, then there will be a terrible toll.”

“We can’t fail to do what we know to be right and what we know is possible», Concluded the emergency coordinator.