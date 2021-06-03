Afghanistan War Loss Report: June 2021

The following report compiles all major security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters across Afghanistan for the month. It is necessarily incomplete because many local officials refuse to confirm information on the victims. The report includes government claims about insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Likewise, the reports do not include the Taliban’s allegations for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides regularly inflate the total losses for their opponents.

June 1-3, 2021

At least 64 pro-government forces and 26 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan during the first three days of June, as the Taliban ramp up attacks on Afghan security forces and the United States withdraws from the country. The deadliest attack occurred in Nangarhar province, where the Taliban coordinated attacks on several security outposts in the Haska Meyna district. During the attack, three border soldiers and 37 Territorial Army soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured. Five outposts and one base fell to the Taliban.

May 3 Province of Uruzgan: Three policemen killed

Coordinated attacks against Gizab district by the Taliban are underway. Fighting continues inside the government compound and at a police headquarters. The Taliban attacked a prison and killed at least three police officers, including the prison director, although the total death toll in the district may be much higher. Officials say they do not have access to the district and if reinforcements are not sent the district will fall into Taliban hands.

June 3 Kabul province: four civilians killed

Four civilians were killed and five others were injured when a bomb hit a pickup truck in the Sixth Police District in the capital city of Kabul. This was the second of two van attacks in this police district, which is prominently Hazara, on June 3.