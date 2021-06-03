Afghanistan War Loss Report: June 2021
The following report compiles all major security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters across Afghanistan for the month. It is necessarily incomplete because many local officials refuse to confirm information on the victims. The report includes government claims about insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Likewise, the reports do not include the Taliban’s allegations for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides regularly inflate the total losses for their opponents.
June 1-3, 2021
At least 64 pro-government forces and 26 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan during the first three days of June, as the Taliban ramp up attacks on Afghan security forces and the United States withdraws from the country. The deadliest attack occurred in Nangarhar province, where the Taliban coordinated attacks on several security outposts in the Haska Meyna district. During the attack, three border soldiers and 37 Territorial Army soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured. Five outposts and one base fell to the Taliban.
May 3 Province of Uruzgan: Three policemen killed
Coordinated attacks against Gizab district by the Taliban are underway. Fighting continues inside the government compound and at a police headquarters. The Taliban attacked a prison and killed at least three police officers, including the prison director, although the total death toll in the district may be much higher. Officials say they do not have access to the district and if reinforcements are not sent the district will fall into Taliban hands.
June 3 Kabul province: four civilians killed
Four civilians were killed and five others were injured when a bomb hit a pickup truck in the Sixth Police District in the capital city of Kabul. This was the second of two van attacks in this police district, which is prominently Hazara, on June 3.
June 3 Samangan province: five militiamen and two civilians killed
In a Taliban attack on a military base in Dara-e-Suf Bala district, five pro-government militiamen and two civilians were killed, and four pro-government militiamen were injured.
June 3 Faryab province: a police officer killed
A policeman was killed during an operation by Afghan security forces in Maimana, the provincial capital.
June 3 Province of Herat: a civilian killed
The deputy head of the council of religious scholars for western Afghanistan was gunned down by unidentified gunmen in Injil district. The attackers fled. No group has yet claimed responsibility.
June 3 Province of Herat: a civilian killed
A man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the city of Kandahar, the provincial capital. The attackers fled the area. Police are investigating the case.
June 3 Badakhshan province: five pro-government militiamen killed
The Taliban attacked a village in Darayem district, killing five pro-government militiamen and seizing the village.
June 2 Province of Faryab: a militiaman killed
A pro-government militia member was killed in Shirin Tagab district when the militia outpost was attacked with grenades.
June 2 Balkh Province: two soldiers killed
In an insider attack on an outpost in Charbolak district, two soldiers were killed and another was wounded. The attacker joined the Taliban.
June 2 Nangarhar province: two civilians killed
A roadside bomb targeting a CIA-backed special operations unit in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, killed two civilians and injured 10 others.
June 2 Nangarhar province: 40 members of the security forces killed
The Taliban attacked security outposts in the Haska Meyna district. During the attack, three border soldiers and 37 Territorial Army soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured. Five outposts and one base fell to the Taliban.
June 1 Province of Logar: a civilian killed
The Taliban attacked a security force supplier in Mohammad Agha district, killing a civilian and injuring two others. The civilian was a contractor for a police special forces unit.
June 1 Province of Kabul: 10 civilians killed
Ten civilians were killed and 12 others injured when explosions targeted two targeted public minibuses in Kabul’s Third Police District. The attack took place in a Hazara neighborhood where local workers were returning home.
June 1 Kapisa province: four militiamen killed
The Taliban attacked security outposts in Tagab district, killing four pro-government militiamen and injuring another. The Taliban have captured the outpost.
June 1 Parwan province: three NDS officers and a civilian killed
A vehicle carrying agents from the National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency, was targeted by a magnetic bomb in Charikar, the provincial capital, killing three NDS agents and a civilian and injuring three security agents. NDS and a civilian.
Reporting was provided by Zabihullah Ghazi from Jalalabad, Farooq Jan Mangal from Khost, Taimoor Shah from Kandahar and Asadullah Timory from Herat.
