Afghanistan War Loss Report: August 2021

August 5 Sar-i-Pul province: three militiamen killed

Three pro-government militiamen were killed and eight others wounded in a Taliban attack on security outposts in the town of Sar-i-Pul, the provincial capital. The Afghan Air Force carried out an airstrike to slow the advance of the Taliban.

August 5 Province of Uruzgan: a civilian killed

Abdullah Attifi, an Afghan poet and writer, was abducted from his home and then shot dead in Chorai district. The Afghan government blamed the Taliban for the attack, but a spokesperson denied responsibility in a tweet. A Taliban spokesperson also denied the group’s involvement in a comment to the New York Times.

August 4 Parwan province: a police officer killed

A female officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Jabal-us-Siraj district where she worked on her farm. She served in the Bagram district. The attackers managed to flee the area.

August 4 Province of Herat: three police officers killed

In clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat, the provincial capital, three policemen, including the commander of the Tenth Police District, were killed. The fighting has been going on for several days, but an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force has slowed the Taliban offensive. Thousands of families in and around the provincial capital have been displaced by the fighting.

August 4 Province of Herat: two soldiers killed

In a Taliban attack on the Salma roadblock in the Chisht-i-Sharif district, two commandos were killed and two commandos and five police officers were injured. The fighting lasted two hours, but the Taliban were pushed back from the area.

August 4 Herat province: six security forces killed

Four soldiers and two pro-government militiamen were killed and four policemen were injured in clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the district of Guzara, outside the provincial capital. Fighting continues near Khwaja Abdullah Ansari International Airport.

August 4 Takhar province: a policeman killed

The Baharak District Police Chief was killed in a Taliban attack in the First Police District of Taliqan, the provincial capital. Taliqan has been under siege for about two months and fighting continues. Apart from the provincial capital, all districts of Takhar are currently under Taliban control, according to the Times assessment.