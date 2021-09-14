World
afghanistan: UNSC resolution should guide global response to afghan crisis: India | News from India – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India said on Tuesday that the comprehensive approach to dealing with the Afghan crisis must be guided by the recent UN Security Council resolution demanding that the territory of Afghanistan must not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement must be found to the conflict.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in a virtual address at an event, said resolution 2593 specifically refers to terrorist individuals banned by the UN Security Council (UNSC) including those belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Shringla said there was a recognition of the need to defend human rights, including of women and minorities, and to encourage all parties to an “inclusive and negotiated political settlement” and that India was expects the international community to remain both responsive and united in dealing with the Afghan crisis.
He said India’s friendship with the Afghan people will continue to guide its approach in the future, noting that it is concerned about the developments within that country and their external repercussions.
The foreign minister also said that the UN Security Council resolution, adopted during India’s presidency of the world body last month, also sets expectations for the safe passage and departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals who wish to leave this country.
“UNSCR 2593 unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used to harbor, train, plan or finance terrorist acts; and specifically refers to terrorists banned by the UN Security Council, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, “Shringla says.
“The resolution also sets expectations for the safe passage and departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals from Afghanistan. It is recognized that there is a need to defend human rights, including those of women and minorities, and to encourage all parties to an inclusive and negotiated political settlement. ,” he said.
He said there was a reaffirmation to respond to the desire of the Afghans to maintain and build on the gains of Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
The United Nations Security Council resolution, adopted on August 30 under India’s chairmanship of the world body, demanded that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack a country or to harbor and train terrorists and plan or finance terrorist attacks.
“Our collective approach was articulated by UNSCR 2593. It is only by staying true to the principles professed there that we can make a meaningful contribution to Afghanistan at this time, ”said Shringla.
“As far as India is concerned, our long-standing investment in the Afghan people has earned us immense goodwill and cemented the civilizational bond between our two countries. Our friendship with the Afghan people will continue to guide our approach going forward. “, did he declare.
The foreign minister said the UNSC resolution comprehensively addressed the main outstanding issues regarding Afghanistan.
“Following the recent changes in Afghanistan, our immediate objective has been the evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan. Most of the Indian nationals were able to leave Kabul in August,” he said.
Shringla said a number of Afghans, including minorities, who wanted to travel to India, have also managed to do so.
“But these processes could not be completed due to the security situation at the airport. Resumption of flights from Kabul airport is therefore a priority. We are closely monitoring developments.” , did he declare.
He said that as a neighboring country to Afghanistan, India is understandably concerned about developments within that country and their external repercussions.
“India has a civilizational relationship with the Afghan people and these long-standing ties have guided and will continue to guide our approach,” said Shringla.
The Foreign Minister highlighted India’s development partnership with Afghanistan, saying it includes more than 500 projects spread across each of that country’s 34 provinces and that they cover critical areas such as electricity, water supply, road connectivity, health care and education.
“India’s fate is inextricably linked with that of its neighbors. The countries of our neighborhood are of unique and special strategic importance to India,” he said.
Shringla said that capacity building and training has been one of the main levers of India’s development partnership with Afghanistan.
“As part of our development assistance program, we have built primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities across Afghanistan. Over 65,000 Afghan students have studied in India,” he said. added.
