Afghanistan: UN condemns “horrific attack” on demining partner HALO Trust

Ten people were killed and 16 others injured when armed men broke into a demining camp in Baghlan-e-Markazi district and opened fire.

HALO Trust said the attack occurred around 9:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday when 110 men, from local communities in northern Afghanistan, were in the camp after completing their work on the minefields in proximity.

Bring the culprits to justice

Strongly condemning the attack, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the HALO Trust is a global partner in operations to eliminate landmines and other explosive devices, and improve the lives of vulnerable people. .

“We send our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and we wish a speedy and full recovery to the injured,” he said. mentionned, during his last press briefing in New York.

“We further call for a full investigation to ensure that those responsible for this horrific attack are held accountable and brought to justice. The United Nations has pledged to stay and deliver to Afghanistan. ”

Indignation and condemnation

Dr Ramiz Alakbarov, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, echoed the call for an investigation.

“It is repugnant that an organization that works to eliminate landmines and other explosives and improve the lives of vulnerable people can be targeted,” he said in a statement.

Since 1989, more than 40,000 Afghans have been killed by landmines and other explosive remnants of war, according to data from the United Nations Mine Action Service (A FARMHOUSE). Last year, he helped the country clear some 14 square kilometers of land.

“UNMAS is outraged and condemns in the strongest terms the attack on humanitarian deminers last night in Afghanistan,” the agency said in a Twitter post.

“We are dismayed and saddened for the victims, their families and the terror inflicted on the survivors. ”

Human targets

The UN mission in the country, MANUA, also took to Twitter to condemn the attack, calling it “deeply shocking.”

UNAMA said warring parties “have a fundamental responsibility to protect humanitarians in areas they control. Yet it is clear that some parties and people within their ranks are deliberately targeting them. ”

The mission added that “all parties who claim to wish peace for the Afghan people must demonstrate concrete actions to support their demands and put an end to the terrible crimes as they were seen in Baghlan”.

The UN underscored its commitment to stay in the country, where aid workers, especially women, face increased attacks and harassment.

Mr. Dujarric said 11 were killed, 27 wounded and 36 kidnapped, between January and April of this year.

“Our humanitarian colleagues warn that interference with humanitarian activities intensified in 2020, with a 140% increase in incidents compared to 2019. This escalating trend continues in 2021,” he said.

He urged the parties to the conflict to protect civilians, aid workers and civilian structures such as schools and hospitals, in accordance with international humanitarian law.