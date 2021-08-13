Afghanistan: UN chief urges Taliban to immediately stop offensive and negotiate “in good faith”

Antonio Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York that humanitarian needs “were increasing by the hour” and the country was spiraling out of control.

Chaos and despair

“Even for a country that has tragically experienced generations of conflict, Afghanistan is in the throes of another chaotic and desperate chapter – an incredible tragedy for its long-suffering people,” he said, noting that more 1,000 people have been killed or injured in indiscriminate attacks on civilians, including in Helmand, Kandahar and Herat provinces, just last month.

The UN chief said the fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces for control of towns and villages “was causing enormous damage. At least 241,000 people have been forced to flee their homes … Hospitals are overflowing. Food and medical supplies are dwindling. Roads, bridges, schools, clinics and other critical infrastructure are destroyed, ”he added.

“Continuing urban conflict will mean continuing carnage,” he said, with civilians inevitably paying the highest price.

“I call on all parties to take into account the heavy toll of the conflict and its devastating impact on civilians. They all need to do more to protect civilians.

Women’s rights under attack

Guterres said he was “deeply disturbed” by reports that the Taliban is imposing severe restrictions on human rights in areas under their control, targeting in particular women and journalists.

“It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being taken away from them,” he continued.

The UN chief called on the international community to make the Taliban understand that seizing power by military force was “a losing proposition.” This can only lead to a protracted civil war or the complete isolation of Afghanistan.

Hold on for peace

He said there was still potential for intra-Afghan talks stuck in Doha, Qatar, supported by the region and the wider international community, which could lead to a negotiated settlement.

“Only a negotiated political settlement led by the Afghans can secure peace,” he added, declaring that the UN was determined to contribute to a peace agreement, “to promote the rights of all Afghans and to provide vital humanitarian aid to the ever-increasing number of people. civilians in need.