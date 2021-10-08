Afghanistan: UN chief condemns “horrific” attack on Kunduz mosque

The A chef condemned the “horrific” attack “in the strongest terms”, noting that it is the third assault on a religious institution in less than a week.

The United Nations family in #Afghanistan is deeply concerned at reports of a very high death toll in an attack on the Shiite mosque in Sayyidabad today, #Khanabad, #Kunduz. Initial reports indicate that more than 100 people were killed and injured in a suicide bombing inside the mosque. 1/2 – UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) October 8, 2021

“Attacks that deliberately target civilians exercising the right to freely practice their religion are fundamental human rights violations and international humanitarian law ”, declared Secretary General António Guterres, in A declaration released by his spokesperson. “The culprits must be brought to justice. “

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The IKSP claims an attack

According to media reports, the attack was claimed by the local Islamic State terrorist group, known as Islamic State’s Khorasan Province (IKSP).

The IKSP previously targeted the Shia Muslim community in predominantly Sunni Afghanistan and is an extremist Islamist faction opposed to the country’s de facto rulers, the Taliban, who seized power in mid-August.

IKSP militants carried out the deadly attack on Kabul airport last month, which killed 13 US servicemen and 169 Afghan civilians.

“Disturbing model”

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan, MANUA, tweeted that he was deeply concerned about the recent wave of attacks, which, in addition to the shelling of the Sayyidabad mosque on Friday, included an incident claimed by the IKSP on Sunday near a mosque in Kabul, and the attack of Wednesday against a school in Khost, which is so far unclaimed.

“Today’s incident is part of a disturbing pattern of violence”Said UNAMA.

In a tweet, the UN Human Rights Office, OHCHR, said the bombing and targeting of places of worship, “highlights the vulnerability of ordinary Afghans, especially religious minorities. Our hearts are with the victims and we hope that justice will be served. “