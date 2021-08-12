Afghanistan: UN chief after escalating fighting “with deep concern”

“We are particularly concerned about the displacement of the fighting to urban areass, where the potential for civilian damage is even greater ”, Stéphane Dujarric Recount correspondents at UN headquarters in New York.

The militant group ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until the invasion of the country in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. He struck a deal with the United States last February, leading to the withdrawal of American and allied forces from the country this summer, as intra-Afghan talks stalled in the Qatari capital, Doha, which were supposed to establish a permanent cease-fire.

According to the latest information, the rapid advance of Taliban fighters in regional capitals has led the United States and the United Kingdom to announce that they will send thousands of troops to Afghanistan to protect and help civilians to evacuate their own nationals. and others, including the withdrawal of staff from the US Embassy in Kabul.

Humanitarian crisis

Secretary General António Guterres expressed hope that the discussions between the Afghan government, the Taliban and regional and international envoys underway in Doha “will restore the path to a negotiated settlement of the conflict”, stressing that the UN “is ready to contribute to a such regulation ”.

At the same time, he stressed that the Organization “also remains focused” on assisting the growing number of Afghans in need.

With 18.4 million people already in need of humanitarian assistance, and the conflict displacing up to 390,000 people this year alone, humanitarian organizations continue to operate in Afghanistan, said the UN spokesperson.

“I can tell you that many people are arriving in Kabul and other big cities, seeking to seek shelter from the conflict and other threats,” he said.

At the same time, interagency field assessments focus on displacement, conflict, flooding and protection monitoring to assess needs and response requirements.

“The humanitarian community – both the UN and non-governmental organizations – remains committed to helping people in Afghanistan, but the security environment is very complex and clearly difficult,” Dujarric explained.

Threats “won’t stop me”

United Nations agencies are determined to continue their vital support work in the country, with the sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA, highlighting her work to strengthen services to women in recent weeks in Kandahar City.

Between 2007 and 2017, less than 60% of women were able to get an antenatal care appointment during pregnancy, and from 2013 to 2018, less than 60% of deliveries were attended by qualified health personnel.

This was exacerbated by the COVID-19[feminine pandémie et l’intensification des combats, qui ont empêché de nombreux élèves d’aller à l’école.

L’UNFPA a souligné la détermination de Fariba, 19 ans, et de ses 24 camarades de classe, originaires de différents districts du sud de l’Afghanistan, qui ont obstinément poursuivi leurs études virtuellement, lors du cours de formation communautaire des sages-femmes (CME), dans la ville de Kandahar.

« Ni les menaces de COVID-19 ni les conflits ne m’empêcheront de terminer mes études », a-t-elle déclaré.

© UNFPA Afghanistan Midwifery students in Kandahar, Afghanistan learn life-saving skills.

Great need

The lack of life-saving services contributes to Afghanistan’s maternal mortality rate, which UNFPA considers “one of the highest in the world”.

Working with the Ministry of Public Health to train midwives as part of the CME program, UNFPA is helping to increase services in rural areas and reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Obstacles abound

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, more women and children have been injured or killed in the first half of this year than at any time since the record began.MANUA).

In-person classes for the two-year course were initially interrupted by a increase in COVID-19 cases at the end of May, and today’s escalation of hostilities across the country prolongs the closure of CME classes there.

Nonetheless, top student Fariba remains eager to resume her studies to help the women in her village, saying, “I wish to be a successful midwife and serve the women and children in my community.”