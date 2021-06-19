World
Afghanistan runs out of oxygen as Covid surge worsens – Times of India
ACCEPTANCE: Afghanistan‘s rushes to boost oxygen supply as deadly third wave of Covid-19 worsens, senior health official told The Associated press in an interview on Saturday.
The government is setting up oxygen supply plants in 10 provinces where the increase in Covid cases in some regions is around 65%, The ministry of health spokesman Ghulam Dasigi Nazary said.
According to WHO recommendations, anything above 5% shows authorities are not testing extensively enough, allowing the virus to spread unchecked. Afghanistan scarcely 4,000 tests per day and often much less.
The number of 24-hour infections in Afghanistan also continued to climb, rising from 1,500 at the end of May, when the health ministry already called the increase a “crisis”, to more than 2,300. this week. 4,122 positive cases and deaths. But those numbers are likely a massive undercount, only recording hospital deaths – not the much higher number of home deaths.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan received 900 oxygen cylinders from Iran on Saturday, part of the 3,800 cylinders Tehran has pledged to deliver to Acceptance Last week. The shipment was delayed by Iranian presidential elections, Nazary said.
Afghanistan is even running out of empty bottles, receiving a shipment of 1,000 last week from Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, hospitals are rationing their oxygen reserves. Afghans desperate for oxygen are knocking on the doors of the few oxygen providers in the Afghan capital, begging their empty bottles to be filled for their loved ones infected with Covid at home.
Abdul Wasi, whose wife has been ill for nearly 10 days, has been waiting for four days for a 45-liter bottle to be filled at the Najb Siddiqi oxygen plant in eastern Kabul. Dozens of men, for the most part, knocked on the 10-foot steel door of the oxygen plant. Some rolled their empty oxygen cylinders against the door, while others waved little pieces of paper with their cylinder number inside the factory, waiting to be refilled.
Wasi said there are no hospital beds for his wife, whose oxygen level hovers around 70-80%. They ration her, he said, giving her small amounts of oxygen when she drops to around 45 to 50 percent.
“How can I do anything else? I’ve been waiting four days for my bottle to fill,” he said. The oxygen factory fills the cylinders for 400 Afghanis (about $ 5), while in the market, it costs 4,000 Afghanis (about $ 50).
For the country’s poor _ more than half of Afghanistan 36 million people according to world Bank numbers _ the situation has become desperate.
Wasi said on Friday as he waited outside the oxygen plant that a patient on a stretcher was carried to the door as the family craved oxygen. The patient died.
“Right there,” he said, pointing to the door. “I saw them carry the patient. They were crying and begging, and then he died. ”
Barat Ali arrived at the factory at 6 a.m. on Saturday. It was her third day waiting for her bottle to fill.
“The poor of this country have nothing. I’ve been up in the sun for eight hours,” he said, clutching his little piece of paper which contained his cylinder number in his hands. The government “has eaten up all the (international) donations”. ‘
Necephor Mghendi, head of the Afghan delegation of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Croissant Societies, told the AP in an interview in Kabul that the groups were working to install an oxygen plant in the country. The Afghan Red Crescent operates a 50-bed hospital dedicated to Covid patients and uses around 250 bottles a day, but in recent days it has barely received half.
The needs are critical, he said, citing as an example a patient currently at the Red Crescent hospital who needs a 45-liter bottle every 15 minutes to stay alive, he said. declared.
“The situation is very worrying,” he said.
Inside Najib Siddiqi’s oxygen plant, dozens of cylinders were full, but owner Najib Siddiqi said he couldn’t keep up. It supplies hospitals but halved them, the other half going to the crowds knocking on its doors. It even fills smaller bottles for free, but only has the capacity to fill 450-500 bottles per day.
“It’s not enough. They are out like this all day,” he said.
Sakhi Ahmad Payman, president of the Afghan Chamber of Industries and Mines, who was inside the factory after visiting the city’s oxygen factories, said Kabul’s nine facilities were overwhelmed. Nationwide, he said Afghanistan has 30 oxygen production plants, and all of them are unable to meet demand.
Payman lambasted the government.
“They knew we were in the middle of a crisis and didn’t do anything until it was too late,” he said.
