“Afghanistan is heading for chaos unless action is taken immediately”

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has pledged to establish a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as millions of people face hunger and poverty.

The crisis is sounding the alarm with billions of dollars in aid and frozen assets by the international community after the takeover of the country by the Taliban last August.

“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan – who is hosting the summit – said at a meeting of OIC foreign ministers.

“Any government when it can’t pay its salaries for its civil servants, hospitals, doctors, nurses, any government will collapse but chaos doesn’t suit anyone, it sure doesn’t suit America.”

1️⃣: @OCI_OCI to create a Humanitarian Trust Fund, under the aegis of the @isdb_group, to serve as a vehicle for delivering humanitarian aid to #Afghanistan including in partnership with other international actors. pic.twitter.com/Ckw5EUGnYq – Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 19, 2021

An OIC resolution issued after the meeting said that the Islamic Development Bank will lead efforts to release aid by the first quarter of 2022.

He also urged Afghan leaders to respect “the obligations arising from international human rights covenants, in particular with regard to the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and people with special needs”.

The OIC meeting did not give the new Taliban government any formal international recognition and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was excluded from the official photograph taken at the event.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, center, arrives to attend the opening of a special meeting of the 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad [Farooq Naeem/AFP]

Muttaqi said his government “has the right to be officially recognized”.

“The current Afghan government is cooperating with all foreign organizations,” he told reporters, adding that the sanctions “must be lifted”.

In a speech to delegates, he said the freezing of US assets “is a gross violation of the human rights of Afghans and can be interpreted as enmity with an entire nation.”

The economy in “free fall”

As some countries and organizations began providing aid, a virtual collapse of the country’s banking system made their jobs difficult.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths was also present at the OIC meeting and warned that Afghan economy was “now in free fall”.

“If we do not act decisively and with compassion, I fear this fall will take the whole population with it,” he said in his remarks.

“Twenty-three million people already face hunger; health facilities are overflowing with malnourished children; some 70 percent of teachers are unpaid and millions of children, the future of Afghanistan, are out of school.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said unlocking financial and banking channels was essential “because the economy cannot function and people cannot be helped without a banking system”.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, left, addresses delegates at the opening of a special meeting of 57 OIC members in Islamabad [Farooq Naeem/AFP]

Beyond immediate aid, Afghanistan needs help to ensure long-term economic stability.

Much will depend on Washington’s willingness to release billions of dollars in central bank reserves and lift the sanctions that have prompted many institutions and governments to shy away from direct dealings with the Taliban.

Muttaqi reiterated that the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks against other countries and said no retaliation would be taken against former government officials.

However, the Taliban have come under heavy criticism for preventing women and girls from accessing jobs and education and excluding large sections of Afghan society from government.

They were also accused of violating human rights and, despite their promise of amnesty, of targeting officials of the former administration.