Afghanistan: Guterres calls for restraint as Taliban reach Kabul; UN Security Council to meet on Monday

A issued note The UN press said Guterres was following with deep concern the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, as the conflict forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. There continues to be reports of serious human rights violations and violations in communities most affected by the fighting, the note added.

Protect the rights of women and girls

The Secretary General is particularly concerned about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be protected, the note continued, stressing that “all abuses must stop. He calls on the Taliban and all other parties to ensure that international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all are respected and protected.

The note goes on to say that the the need for support increases as the operating environment becomes more constrained due to the escalation of the conflict. As such, Mr. Guterres calls on all parties to ensure that humanitarian actors have unhindered access to provide rapid and life-saving services and assistance.

The UN remains committed to peace in Afghanistan

“The United Nations remains committed to contributing to a peaceful settlement, to advancing the human rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to providing life-saving humanitarian aid and essential support to civilians in need,” concludes the United Nations. note.

Speaking to reporters at UN headquarters last Friday, the Secretary-General stress that there was still a potential for intra-Afghan talks blocked in Doha, Qatar, supported by the region and the wider international community, which could lead to a negotiated settlement.

On Monday, the Secretary-General will address the UN Security CouncilAfghanistan public meeting on Afghanistan.