Afghanistan focuses on China, says Antony Blinken – Times of India

Afghanistan focuses on China, says Antony Blinken

NEW YORK: withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan joins the Biden administration’s goal of focusing resources on China, US Secretary of State Antony shine said, as another senior US official said it was time for the Afghan people to “mobilize”. “The terrorist threat has moved to other places,” Blinken said ABC on Sunday.
“And we have other very important items on our agenda, including relations with China. This is where we need to focus our energy and resources. ” He said al-Qaida “Has been significantly degraded”. He also downplayed fears that US intelligence services might be blinded by the terrorist threats emerging in Afghanistan.

