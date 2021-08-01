World
Afghanistan flash flood: death toll rises to 113 – Times of India
NURISTAN (Afghanistan): The results of last week’s floods in Afghanistan‘s Kamdish neighborhood rose to 113 and dozens are still missing, News from TOLO reported, citing an official, adding that 70 others were injured.
Flooding occurred on Wednesday due to heavy rains in Kamdish district in Nuristan Province.
“Some are still missing … 12 kilometers of road have been destroyed, 173 houses have been totally damaged,” said Minister of State for Natural Disaster Management Ghulam Bahauddin Jailani, according to TOLO News.
Some lawmakers across the province have said residents affected by the flooding need urgent help.
Lawmakers have asserted that the Taliban hinders rescue operations for victims. But the Taliban said it had prevented the infiltration of government forces into areas affected by the floods.
“People are in a critical situation. They need urgent help. They have lost everything,” said Ismail Atikan, a deputy from Nuristan.
Nuristan Governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum said some of the affected families had received government support.
“Our teams that have been sent. Based on their assessment, people affected by the floods need tents, beds and kitchen sets as basic needs,” he said.
Last month, at least 12 people were also killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Herat province in western Afghanistan.
The floods also destroyed dozens of residential houses and neighborhood orchards and caused several neighborhood roads to be closed to traffic.
