Afghanistan faces ‘cultural catastrophe’, UN rights expert says

“It is deplorable that the world has abandoned Afghanistan to a fundamentalist group like the Taliban whose dire human rights record, including the practice of sexist apartheid, the use of cruel punishment and the systematic destruction of cultural heritage , when in power, is well documented, ”said Karima Bennoune, United Nations Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights.

Independent rights experts called for the protection of all forms of culture and cultural heritage, as well as those who defend them, and implored cultural and educational institutions around the world to invite Afghan artists, cultural workers and students , especially women and members of minorities. , to allow them to continue their work in complete safety.

“It is not enough for foreign governments to ensure the safety of their own nationals,” Bennoune said. “They have a legal and moral obligation to act to protect the rights of Afghans, including the rights of access to education and work, without discrimination, as well as the right of everyone to participate in cultural life.

The Special Rapporteur said she was gravely concerned at reports of blatant abuses by the Taliban, including attacks on minorities, the kidnapping of a female human rights defender, the murder of a artist and the exclusion of women from employment and education.

Bennoune recalled that the Taliban’s own cultural officials attacked the country’s national museum in 2001, destroying thousands of the most important pieces, as well as banning many cultural practices, including music.

“Afghan cultural rights defenders have worked tirelessly and at great risk since then to rebuild and protect this heritage, as well as to create a new culture. Afghan cultures are rich, vibrant and syncretic and totally at odds with the Taliban’s harsh worldview, ”she said.

“Governments who think they can live with ‘Pax Taliban’ will find that this is a serious mistake that destroys Afghan lives, rights and cultures, and eviscerates the important advances that have been made in the culture and education over the past two decades with international support and through tireless local efforts.

Ms. Bennoune said such a policy would hurt Afghans the most, but would also set back the fight against fundamentalism and extremism, and their detrimental effects on cultures all over the world, threatening human rights and security. all.

Special rapporteurs, like Ms. Bennoune, are appointed by the UN Human rights council to follow specific countries or thematic issues. They serve in an individual capacity and are not United Nations staff, nor do they receive a salary from the United Nations.