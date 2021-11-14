World
“Afghanistan does not want conflict with any country, including India” – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in an interview with urdu bbc, said his country did not want to come into conflict with any other country, including India. He added that the Islamic Emirate now controls the whole country and Daesh (the militant Islamic State group) has been eliminated from most Afghanistan.
“We don’t want Afghanistan to be in conflict with another country or for problems to arise that could affect our country. When we attended the Moscow conference, representatives of India, Pakistan and several other countries were also present. We had a positive conversation with New Delhi and others, ”Muttaqi replied when asked about relations with India.
Calling ISIS a threat, the Afghan minister said the Taliban government had wiped it out from much of the country.
“Previously, 70% of Afghanistan was under the control of the Islamic Emirate and Daesh was only present in areas ruled by the former Afghan government. After the Taliban took power, the government took effective measures to control them and confine them in certain areas, ”he added.
The Afghan minister further said his country was acting as a mediator between Pakistan and the banned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) at the will of both parties.
“The two sides have yet to come to an agreement, but the process has started well, leading to the announcement of a month-long ceasefire,” Muttaqi said, adding that he hoped the process would not encounter obstacles in the future. and that relations between the Pakistani government and the TTP would improve.
Dispelling the impression that women were excluded from education and office work in Afghanistan, Muttaqi said, “Women are 100% included in the health sector. They are also in the education sector. They work in all areas where they are required. Our government has not fired any woman who worked under the previous government. ”
“We don’t have such a policy to deprive women of their rights in any area. Their salaries, as well as education and employment opportunities, were also not affected, ”he added.
Muttaqi claimed that the Taliban government had responded to the international community’s demand for an inclusive government. He said that since the Afghan government is made up of representatives from all regions and ethnicities, the world should recognize it.
“The current Afghan government includes staff and workers of the previous configuration who represent around 5,000,000 people. If the world had recognized the previous government as an inclusive government, then why not us? If they mean a cabinet representing all fields, then we have a Minister of Panjshir. People from Badakhshan, Faryab, Kandahar, Nangahar and Kabul are also present in the cabinet. Therefore, each country has its own definition of an inclusive government, ”he said.
