Afghanistan crisis deepens as temperatures drop, UNHCR warns

A month since the $ 606 million directed by the UN appeal In solidarity with the Afghan people, the UN refugee agency said only 25 percent of the funds needed to fund operations for the next two months had been received.

The development follows a call from A chef António Guterres Monday to the international community to inject money into the collapsing Afghan economy to avoid its collapse, for which “not only them, but the whole world will pay a heavy price”.

The Secretary-General’s comments came ahead of Tuesday’s G20 meeting of major industrialized countries, whose leaders were due to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban toppled the government on August 15.

New aid center

Speaking of Kabul, UNHCR Spokesman Babar Baloch said the agency was trying to establish a logistics center just outside the Afghan border to distribute aid to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people in the country.

Mr. Baloch explained that The Afghan economy was at “a breaking point”, and this collapse should be avoided at all costs, especially since temperatures were now plunging at night as winter approached:

“So resources are really needed to reach more and more Afghans, I mean, when you talk about the half of the population that depends on humanitarian aid; 20 million, this number is increasing day by day, “he said.” We need these resources as immediately as possible. “

Air bridges

The UNHCR spokesperson said the agency was planning to conduct three airlifts to boost supplies to Afghanistan in the coming period.

“The consignments will be airlifted to Termez, Uzbekistan, and then trucked through the Hairatan border post to Mazar-i-Sharif. The airlifts will deliver emergency humanitarian relief items. The first flight should arrive in mid-October.

One in two in need

At the start of 2021, 18 million people in Afghanistan were in need of humanitarian aid, or half of the country’s population.

UN aid officials insist that “the assistance window is narrowBecause only five percent of households have enough to eat each day, and more than half of all children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition within the next year.

Severe drought and agricultural disturbances have increased the risk of food insecurity as winter approaches, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said (OCHA).