Afghanistan: attack on UN mission draws global condemnation

So-called “anti-government elements” targeted clearly marked entrances to UN facilities with rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire just hours after Taliban fighters entered the town of Herat and clashed with Afghan security forces near MANUAprovincial headquarters of.

“This attack on the United Nations is deplorable and we condemn it in the strongest terms”, noted Deborah Lyons, UN Special Representative for the country.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of the slain officer and we wish the injured a speedy recovery,” she added.

Peace support

Secretary General António Guterres added his strong condemnation and recalled that “attacks against UN personnel and premises are prohibited by international law and may constitute war crimes”.

In one declaration Through his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, Mr. Guterres reiterated the UN’s commitment to support the Afghan government and people in their efforts to achieve peace and stability.

The UN chief also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Translate the culprits

UNAMA said no UN personnel were injured in the incident.

“The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to justice,” said Ms. Lyons, who also heads UNAMA.

The United Nations presence in the country is a civilian entity focused on supporting peace efforts, promoting the rights of all Afghans and providing humanitarian and development assistance.

The UN expressed its gratitude to the Afghan officers of the Directorate of Protection Services who defended the complex from the attackers.

Several UN member states and regional organizations on Twitter added their condemnation of the aggression and called for justice.

Taliban advance

The city of Herat is the second provincial capital that Taliban fighters entered within 24 hours, according to press reports. Insurgents entered the capital of southern Helmand province a day earlier, and as clashes continue, civilians are rushing to evacuate the city.

The Taliban assault on the outskirts of Herat on Friday reportedly forced many civilians to flee.

Rising losses

Meanwhile, the new un The data released earlier in the week revealed an increase in civilian casualties.

More women and children have been killed and injured in Afghanistan in the first half of this year than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, according to thereport.

UNAMA has expressed particular concern at the sharp increase in the number of civilian casualties, with as many deaths in May and June as in the previous four months.

The report did not cover the losses in July, when the fighting escalated further.