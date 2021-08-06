Afghanistan at “dangerous turning point”, warns UN envoy to Security Council

Special Representative Deborah Lyons, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (MANUA), said the advance of the Taliban in recent months, now targeting large cities, is reminiscent of the Syrian and Balkan wars.

“Afghanistan is now at a dangerous turning point,” she said. noted. “Before, either a real peace negotiation, or a series of tragically intertwined crises: an increasingly brutal conflict associated with an acute humanitarian situation and an increase in human rights violations. ”

Warning that the consequences could extend beyond the country’s borders, Ms Lyons urged ambassadors to seize the opportunity and show commitment “to prevent Afghanistan from collapsing into a situation of disaster so severe that it would have little or no equivalents in this century.”

“A different war”

After seizing rural areas following the departure of foreign troops, the Taliban are now advancing on major cities and the provincial capitals of Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah are under significant pressure.

The human toll has been devastating, Ms. Lyons reported. More than 1,000 victims have been recorded in these three areas in the last month alone, while homes, hospitals, bridges and other infrastructure were destroyed.

Fighting has been particularly fierce in Laskhar Gah, capital of southern Helmand province, where at least 104 civilians have been killed and 403 injured in the past 10 days.

“It’s a different type of war, reminiscent of Syria recently or Sarajevo in the not so distant past. To attack urban areas is to knowingly inflict enormous damage and cause massive civilian casualties ”, she said.

Support from foreign fighters

The Taliban do not act alone, according to the Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UN, Ghulam M. Isaczai. He told the Council that more than 10,000 foreign fighters were in the country, representing 20 groups, including Al Qaeda and ISIS.

“There is growing evidence that the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, which pledged allegiance to ISIS, fought alongside the Taliban in the provinces of Faryab, Jowzjan, Takhar and Badakhshan where they are currently present with their families under Taliban control. Said Mr. Isaczai, delivering a statement on behalf of the Afghan Foreign Minister.

“The connection between the Taliban and these transnational terrorist groups is stronger today than at any time in recent times. ”

“Mood of terror”

Ms. Lyons recalled that over the past three years, the Afghan authorities, as well as the international community, have had many discussions with the Taliban in order to find peace and a political consensus.

Each time, the violence was expected to decrease and the same would happen when foreign troops left the country earlier this year.

“Instead, despite important concessions for peace, we have seen an increase of 50%, 5 to 0% in the number of civilian casualties with the certainty of many more, as cities are attacked”, a- she declared.

Emphasizing the unique role of security Council, the UN envoy stressed that his support for Afghanistan and his action are essential for the people of the country. She underlined the opportunity, at this time, to show commitment.

“Speaking to Afghans, the impression I have now is of a people apprehensively waiting for a dark shadow to pass over the brighter future than they once imagined. It is difficult for me to describe the state of anxiety we face every day,” she said.

“Afghans face this coming darkness with the feeling of being abandoned by the regional and international community. They expect much greater commitment and visible support from you as a Council charged with maintaining international peace and security. ”

Send a strong signal

Ahead of the talks in Qatar next week and the next Council meeting on Afghanistan in September, Lyons urged the ambassadors to take the opportunity to address the deteriorating situation in the country.

The Security Council must issue an unambiguous statement that attacks on cities must stop now, she said, while countries meeting with Taliban representatives should insist on a general ceasefire and resumption. negotiations.

“As members of the regional and international community, so well represented by this Council, we must put aside our own differences on the question of Afghanistan and send a strong signal, not only in our public statements but also in our two-way communications to both sides – that it is essential to stop fighting and negotiating, in that order. Otherwise, there may be nothing left to gain.