Afghanistan again threatened by rising violence

NEW DELHI, India, January 20 (IPS) – When the Doha talks were launched in September, the hopes of the Afghan people for an end to the war and violence were high. So far, many have been disappointed as the negotiations have done little to improve the security situation.

The Taliban continue to reject any ceasefire before the talks are concluded, and ongoing troop withdrawals only encourage them to step up military pressure. In the first four weeks after talks began, the Taliban carried out attacks in 24 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces against security forces and civilians. In October, the United Nations counted more incidents in a month than at any time since 2007.

The increasingly confusing conflict situation also plagues Kabul, the capital, as brutal and complex attacks, including those claimed by the self-proclaimed Islamic State, have occurred regularly in recent months.

Civilian targets included a Sikh shrine, a maternity hospital, Kabul University and other educational institutions. In 2020, at least 10 Afghan journalists lost their lives and there are reports of attacks and assassination attempts against officials, civil society representatives, clerics and opposition figures, many of them by armed men and unknown assailants surface almost daily.

Some observers compare the situation to the civil war of the 1990s; others point out that the lines between political violence and organized crime are increasingly blurred.

And if the government wishes to present itself as the guarantor of the progress made by Afghanistan since 2001, these developments undermine its legitimacy and weaken the essential cohesion between the essential constituents of the Republic. It seems that, for the international partners in Kabul, to avoid a total collapse of the political order, there is therefore no alternative to maintaining support for the Doha process.

Magdalena Kirchner

After years of heated discussions, it is widely recognized that the exclusion of the Taliban from the Bonn negotiations on the future of Afghanistan in 2001 was one of the main flaws in the intervention and efforts to strengthen the State that followed.

Although 85% of participants in the Asia Foundation’s 2019 Afghanistan survey expressed no empathy for the Taliban’s use of violence, more than half of them supported their inclusion in government.

A similar pragmatism can be observed among critical regional actors. Moscow, Beijing and Tehran have publicly opened their ears and doors to the Taliban. Even in New Delhi, the previous taboo on direct communication channels is openly questioned.

In the current internal climate of most contributing states and realities on the ground, military measures aimed at putting pressure on the Taliban to accept a ceasefire or even a credible commitment to democracy and equal rights are clearly exhausted.

While the Taliban have yet to get rid of international sanctions, meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and high-level officials from the EU, UN and NATO signal a ingrained normalization and active exchange instead of isolation and cold shoulders.

To move the political process forward, US officials have repeatedly risked alienating President Ashraf Ghani’s government to get the Taliban to de facto recognize Kabul as a negotiating partner.

Critics of this dynamic argue that political recognition of the Taliban could amount to defeating hopes for democracy and equal rights in Afghanistan in the name of graveyard peace.

Even without invoking the many setbacks to make this a permanent reality for Afghans over the past decades, the uncomfortable truth is that democracy and equality will also remain elusive in the future if Afghanistan continues to be forced to spend ten times more than the others. low-income countries on national security.

Continuing war prevents real progress in virtually all areas of social and state development. At the same time, it is also true that external recognition, especially when tangible support is attached to it, represents real political power in a state so dependent on international aid.

Therefore, it will be of the utmost importance how Afghanistan’s international partners use this leverage to shape their relationship with the group.

A withdrawal in the making

After the February 2019 Doha deal between the Taliban and the United States, then Defense Secretary Mark Esper hinted that the withdrawal could be reconsidered, if the conditions were not met. Accelerated workforce reductions repeatedly undermine the credibility of these assurances.

The US Congress has taken steps to slow further withdrawals in its 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). However, many lawmakers believe action is needed to ensure enhanced transatlantic cooperation and to prevent a repeat of what happened in Iraq in 2014, where terrorist organizations exploited the collapse of state structures to harm American interests.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan itself is hardly questioned, especially not by the President-elect and his new government. In August 2020, Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan designated a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan as a goal for the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency.

This position is reinforced by fears that the Taliban may view a delay or a politically motivated reinterpretation of the Doha agreement, for example, by maintaining an anti-terrorism presence, as a violation of the agreement and abandon the negotiations. Additionally, much-needed support from neighboring states such as Iran, China, and Russia could wane if they felt the U.S. presence would be permanent.

Europe’s foreign and security policy interests will remain closely tied to the country’s future, even when the military mission ends.

On the other hand, experts and representatives of the same regional actors warn against ignoring the dynamics on the ground and sticking strictly to the deadlines set almost a year ago.

A hasty withdrawal could lead to further escalation or even outright civil war. Amid all this uncertainty and the Gordian knots to come, a (cautious) extension or even further transformation of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in February 2021 should not be prematurely ruled out.

Can development cores do more than military sticks?

Notably, the US-Taliban deal was of common interest for future economic cooperation after a military withdrawal. Over the past year, European officials have also started to entertain hope that the Taliban could agree to a ceasefire and even look more favorably at democracy and the rights of women and minorities to ensure international support. after a political settlement and a power-sharing agreement.

In this context, even the participation of Taliban representatives in the November 2020 donors’ conference in Geneva was discussed to familiarize them with international expectations. At the same time, a statement by the largest Afghan donors was clearly addressed to an Afghan government whose composition could change in the years to come by making, for example, the respect of the country’s international obligations a condition of continued support. .

Could financial and political development incentives prevail where military force has failed? Can a transactional approach produce transformative results?

Given the consequences of further destabilization and its effects on Afghanistan’s fragile neighborhood, would the EU take a clear stance if the Taliban’s return to power were accompanied by systematic human rights violations? ?

And if the Taliban are unwilling to compromise, how can we mitigate the risk that the Afghan people will end up paying the price for reduced aid, isolation or even exodus from international organizations? In return, what promises and assurances can be given to parties to conflict in the face of uncertainty about the future of international engagement?

While remaining committed to the fragile but essential Doha process, Europe must develop and formulate a new strategy for its stabilization efforts in Afghanistan that addresses these issues.

Europe’s foreign and security policy interests will remain closely tied to the country’s future, even when the military mission ends. To coherently support the process of intra-Afghan deliberations on how to achieve a peaceful future beyond 2021, European partners should use coordination mechanisms such as the recently launched EU Strategic Compass, Platforms -Regional forms shaped in Afghanistan’s neighborhood in recent years and transatlantic initiatives likely to be revived after January 20.

