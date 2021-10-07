World
Afghanistan: Afghanistan: UN aid agencies call for more support as winter approaches – Times of India
ROME: UN humanitarian agencies and partners urged countries to honor pledges to Afghanistan, as they rush to step up the supply of life-saving aids ahead of the winter season ahead.
Afghanistan was already among the worst humanitarian situations in the world before the Taliban came to power in August, exacerbating existing needs and vulnerabilities.
A $ 606 million flash appeal launched in September to help more than 10 million vulnerable Afghans is less than 40% funded.
Humanitarians have warned that pledges and pledges from donors “urgently need to be fulfilled” before it is too late.
“Afghanistan is on borrowed time,” said Mary-Ellen Mcgroarty, Representative of the World Food Program (PAM) in the countryside. “I have never seen a crisis unfold at this rate and on this scale.”
Afghanistan has suffered decades of conflict and displacement, as well as chronic poverty, severe drought and now the Covid-19 pandemic.
Almost half of the population, or more than 18 million people, needs help to survive, while conflict and insecurity have displaced more than 3.5 million people, of whom nearly 700,000 have been displaced. uprooted this year alone.
The country’s health system is failing and the economy is on the brink of collapse. The rights of women and girls, as well as minorities, are also seriously threatened.
“We are seeing a new depth of destitution as drought and economic crisis push up food and fuel prices,” McGroarty said, noting that families desperately need support as the colder weather approaches. .
United Nations agencies and partner organizations are responding to the crisis despite financial shortfalls, logistical challenges and what they have described as “an increasingly complex geopolitical situation”.
Ramiz Alakbarov, the top UN humanitarian official in Afghanistan, said the people of the country “must not pay the price for collective failures”, and deserve to live in peace and dignity.
“We will spare no effort to meet the needs of all women, men and children in Afghanistan,” he said. “We will continue to defend the rights of women and girls, and minority groups, as well as the rights of all to employment, food, health care, education and security,” said he added.
