Afghanistan: Afghan Foreign Minister rules out presence of anti-Pakistani elements on his soil – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: AfghanistanActing Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi ruled out the presence of anti-Pakistani elements in his country, saying the reasons for the existing conflict had been eliminated.
Muttaqi paid a three-day visit to Pakistan. He was specially invited by Pakistan to attend the meeting of the Troika Plus, a group made up of Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States, on Afghanistan. In a meeting on Thursday, representatives of the United States, China and Russia sent a clear message to the Taliban government to respect its international legal obligations, including universally accepted principles of international law and basic human rights.
Speaking at a separate event in Islamabad on Friday, the Afghan envoy said the Taliban had cleared all areas of anti-state elements that posed a threat to others.
“We are doing our best and making efforts not to allow Afghan territory to be used against anyone. The people of this region have suffered a lot and we must not allow this suffering to continue,” the minister said.
On Pakistan’s talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Muttaki says there have been improvements. “We hope for a positive outcome of the talks. The ceasefire took place between TTP and the Pakistani government and we hope that this process will be prolonged, ”he said.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan allowed Pakistan to use its influence over the authorities in the war-torn country. One of the biggest challenges Pakistan faced across its western border was the presence of the Pakistani Taliban there. The TTP is a terrorist organization formed by its first leader, Baitullah Mehsud, in 2007 after the amalgamation of dozens of armed groups. The group’s goal is to replace the Pakistani government with an Islamic system that was in place in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. It can be described as a Pakistani affiliate of the Afghan Taliban.
The Pakistani Taliban had always fought alongside their Afghan counterparts against Western forces and those of the former Afghan government.
When the Afghan Taliban were driven out of Afghanistan in 2001, their Pakistani comrades provided them with shelter in tribal areas, including in their own homes. The Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network had launched their spring offensives from their shelters in Pakistan. Before the start of spring, the Taliban were moving through Afghanistan to carry out attacks against US-led Western and Afghan forces. After achieving their objectives, they would return to their bases in North Waziristan and other tribal areas along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
The first Haqqani network suicide bomber to carry out an attack in Afghanistan was trained by Baitullah Mehsud, the first leader of the TTP. After the fall of Kabul on August 15, Anas Haqqani, son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani network, went to the suicide bomber’s grave to pay homage to him. It is believed that the Afghan Taliban have not forgotten this support.
After the Taliban returned to power, Islamabad called on them above all to use their influence to prevent the TTP from using their country for terrorist attacks against Pakistan. Pakistan turned to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister of the Afghan Taliban government and head of the Haqqani network, for his help in starting talks with the Pakistani Taliban, said a source familiar with Islamabad’s ongoing talks with the TTP.
The Haqqanis and the Afghan Taliban subsequently facilitated the talks that resulted in a month-long ceasefire effective November 9.
