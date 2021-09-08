World
Afghan women will not be allowed to play sports, including cricket, Taliban say – Times of India
KABUL: The Taliban confirmed on Wednesday that women in Afghanistan will not be allowed to play sports, including locust. The move now casts doubt on the unique test match between Australia and Afghanistan in November in Hobart.
“I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary for women to play cricket. In cricket, they might be faced with a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen This is the age of media, and there will be photos and videos and then people will look at them. Islamic Emirate don’t allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sport they are exposed to, ”Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban Culture Commission, said in an interview with SBS News.
In November 2020, twenty-five female cricketers were awarded central contracts from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). He also organized a 21-day training camp for 40 female cricketers in Kabul. The International Cricket Council (ICC) requires its 12 full members to have a National Women’s Team and only full ICC members are allowed to play tryout matches.
When asked if the absence of women’s cricket would mean the ICC overturns the Hobart test, Wasiq said the Taliban would not compromise. “Even for that, if we face challenges and problems, we fought for our religion so that Islam would be followed. We will not cross Islamic values even if it causes opposite reactions. We do not. will not abandon our Islamic rules. ”
He added that Islam allowed women to go out according to their needs, such as shopping, and sports are not seen as a need. “In cricket and other sports, women will not have an Islamic dress code. Obviously they will be exposed and will not follow the dress code, and Islam does not allow that.”
Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan called the Taliban’s decision to ban female athletes from playing sports “incredibly, incredibly disappointing.”
“Most Australians would absolutely hate if girls (and)” omens were not allowed to play sports. This is something that our sporting codes will have to think about and consider very carefully. The idea that you would stop women playing sports is something that flies in the face of what every Australian thinks is the right thing to do, ”Tehan told reporters on Wednesday in Canberra.
“I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary for women to play cricket. In cricket, they might be faced with a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen This is the age of media, and there will be photos and videos and then people will look at them. Islamic Emirate don’t allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sport they are exposed to, ”Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban Culture Commission, said in an interview with SBS News.
In November 2020, twenty-five female cricketers were awarded central contracts from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). He also organized a 21-day training camp for 40 female cricketers in Kabul. The International Cricket Council (ICC) requires its 12 full members to have a National Women’s Team and only full ICC members are allowed to play tryout matches.
When asked if the absence of women’s cricket would mean the ICC overturns the Hobart test, Wasiq said the Taliban would not compromise. “Even for that, if we face challenges and problems, we fought for our religion so that Islam would be followed. We will not cross Islamic values even if it causes opposite reactions. We do not. will not abandon our Islamic rules. ”
He added that Islam allowed women to go out according to their needs, such as shopping, and sports are not seen as a need. “In cricket and other sports, women will not have an Islamic dress code. Obviously they will be exposed and will not follow the dress code, and Islam does not allow that.”
Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan called the Taliban’s decision to ban female athletes from playing sports “incredibly, incredibly disappointing.”
“Most Australians would absolutely hate if girls (and)” omens were not allowed to play sports. This is something that our sporting codes will have to think about and consider very carefully. The idea that you would stop women playing sports is something that flies in the face of what every Australian thinks is the right thing to do, ”Tehan told reporters on Wednesday in Canberra.