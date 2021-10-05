Afghan Women – The Emerging Narrative and Why It’s Wrong

ROME and AMSTERDAM, Oct 05 (IPS) – The United States and its allies have repeatedly stated that advancing women’s rights is one of the main reasons they are in Afghanistan. Senior US military officers, in a letter to the Marines, said they were in Afghanistan “for the freedom of young Afghan girls, women, boys and men who want the same individual freedoms we enjoy as Americans” .

Daoud Khan

After the war, women’s rights are now part of the conditions for improving relations. For example, this is one of the conditions for the US release of US $ 9 billion in Afghan assets. Likewise, the EU has also made women’s rights a condition of its engagement with the new Afghan government.

There is also a lot of talk in the Western press about how the new government is trampling on women’s rights – girls are not allowed to go to school, women workers are asked to stay at home and women’s protests are brutal. repressed. There is also a lot of talk about the fact that there are no women in the new government. The stance of the United States and its allies, and the apparent intransigence of the Taliban, seem to suggest a long standoff that will bring further misery to ordinary Afghans.

However, there is also a second narrative about women in Afghanistan that is emerging. The starting point for this alternative narrative is that the vast majority of Afghan women live in rural areas; and have seen their suffering multiply during the 20 years of war. The bombings, the killings, the arbitrary violence of the warlords, some of whom were allied with the American forces, were what defined their daily lives. These rural women have seen little or no benefit from the efforts of donors and aid agencies to improve living conditions. Corruption has embezzled much of the money, and the little money obtained in rural areas has not significantly improved public services such as health, education or water supply. For these women, the return of the Taliban means above all an end to violence and a return to the rule of law – imperfect as it is.

This alternate narrative also points out that women “who want the same individual freedoms we enjoy as Americans” are a small minority living in Kabul. In addition, the freedoms they enjoyed under the American occupation – to wear jeans, play football or cricket – are alien to Afghan society and traditional values. Therefore, losing such “rights” does not matter for most of the country.

Leïla Yasmine Khan

The two accounts lead to different modes of action. For those who adhere to the former, it provides a moral justification for using every leverage possible to get the Taliban to overturn their current positions on women’s rights, as well as on many other aspects of government. In addition, it justifies the suspension of development projects, the minimization of humanitarian aid, even the freezing of Afghan assets – money that belongs to the Afghan people.

For those to whom the second story is directed most, the end of the conflict and the departure of foreign troops have been the most significant events for Afghanistan. From there, the Afghan people must decide for themselves what social mores and traditions they wish to follow.

And, if they want to change, it must be at the speed and pace of their choosing. The international community, which bears great responsibility for the misery and chaos of the past decades, should focus on repairing and improving infrastructure such as roads and irrigation; ensuring the supply of essential goods and services, including food, water, fuel, health services and electricity; and create the institutional structure and skilled workforce for the administration of public services such as administration, justice and police.

Both accounts, and the actions that flow from them, are flawed.

Regardless of the geopolitical or economic interests that led to the war, it is misleading for the United States and its allies to say that they were in Afghanistan for 20 years helping Afghans and especially Afghan women. The war cost the US taxpayer $ 2 trillion, most of which went to defense contracts and a few crumbs to corrupt Afghan government officials. Considering an average Afghan family of seven, the US $ 2 trillion spent on the war is equivalent to US $ 350,000 per family. If even a fraction of it had been invested correctly, it would have transformed lives – but it never happened. Today, after 20 years of war, inflicting further suffering on Afghans in the name of women’s rights seems ruthless. Particularly infuriating is the freezing of Afghan assets in Western banks at a time when the country desperately needs the money.

A laissez-faire approach to the new government is, however, equally insensitive. Women’s rights are not just about dressing the way you want, playing sports or wearing a veil in public. It is also about giving the right to be educated; aspire to any job or career they want; live without repression; and have the freedom to move, think and speak without fear or hindrance.

The fact that 80% of Afghan girls do not have schools they can go to, jobs they can aspire to, or the time, energy or money for sports or recreation, does not negate the rights of the 20% who have some of these opportunities.

Countries in the region with influence in Afghanistan – countries like China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey – must not turn a blind eye to women’s rights. On the contrary, they should use all the levers they have with the Afghan government to respect the rights of women, whether for those who live in Kabul, whether for those who live in the most remote areas.

Daoud Khan works as a consultant and advisor for various governments and international agencies. He graduated in Economics from LSE and Oxford – where he was a Rhodes Scholar; and a degree in environmental management from the Imperial College of Science and Technology. He lives partly in Italy and partly in Pakistan.

Leïla Yasmine Khan is a freelance writer and editor based in the Netherlands. She holds an MA in Philosophy of Cognition and an MA in Argument Theory and Rhetoric – both from the University of Amsterdam – as well as a BA in Philosophy from the University of Rome (Roma Tre).

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram