Afghan woman shot dead, blinded for finding a job – Times of India
KABUL: The last thing Khatera, 33, saw was the three men on motorcycles who attacked her just after she left her job at a police station in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province, him shooting her and stabbing her with a knife in her eyes. .
Waking up in the hospital, everything was dark.
“I asked the doctors why I couldn’t see anything? They told me that my eyes were still blindfolded because of the injuries. But then I knew my eyes had been taken away.” did she say.
She and local authorities accuse the attack of Taliban militants – who deny any involvement – and say the attackers acted on a denunciation by his father who vehemently opposed his work outside the home.
For Khatera, the attack caused not only the loss of her eyesight, but also the loss of a dream she had fought to achieve – to have an independent career. She joined Ghazni Police as an officer in their criminal branch a few months ago.
“I wish I had served in the police for at least a year. If it had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon … I could only work and live my dream for three months “, she said Reuters.
The attack on Khatera, which uses only one name, is a sign of a growing trend, human rights activists say, an intense and often violent backlash against women accepting jobs, especially in public roles. In Khatera’s case, being a police officer could also have angered the Taliban.
Human rights activists believe a mix of Afghanistan’s conservative social norms and an emboldened Taliban is gaining influence while United States withdrawing troops from the country is driving the escalation.
The Taliban are currently negotiating in Doha, Qatar, with the Afghan the government must negotiate a peace deal in which many expect them to formally return to power, but progress is slow and there has been an upsurge in fighting and attacks against prominent officials and women in all the countries.
In recent months, the Taliban have said they will respect women’s rights under Sharia law, but many educated women say they have doubts. The insurgent group opposed a reform to add mothers’ names to identity cards, one of the first concrete positions they revealed on women’s rights as they take action in the peace process.
“Although the situation for Afghan women in public roles have always been perilous, the recent surge in violence across the country has made it worse, “said Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International activist in Afghanistan. strides on women’s rights in Afghanistan for more than a decade must not fall victim to a peace deal with the Taliban. ”
CHILDHOOD DREAM BROKEN
Khatera’s dream as a child was to work outside the home and after years of trying to convince her father, to no avail, she was able to find her husband’s support.
But her father, she says, did not give up his opposition.
“Several times as I was going to work I saw my father following me … he started to contact the Taliban in the area and asked them to stop me from going to my work,” he said. she said.
She said he provided the Taliban with a copy of her ID to prove that she worked for the police and that he called her throughout the day she was attacked, asking her for her location.
Ghazni police spokesman confirmed that they believed the Taliban were behind the attack and that Khatera’s father had been taken into custody. Reuters could not reach him directly for comment.
A Taliban spokesperson said the group was aware of the case, but it was a family affair and they were not involved.
Khatera and his family, including five children, are now in hiding I accept, where she recovers and mourns the career she lost.
She has trouble sleeping, jumps when she hears a motorbike and has had to cut off contact with her extended family, including her mother, who blames her for her father’s arrest. She is desperately hoping that a doctor overseas might somehow be able to partially restore her sight.
“If it is possible I will regain my sight, I will resume my job and be in the police force again,” she said, adding in part that she needed an income to avoid poverty. “But the main reason is my passion for doing work outside the home.”
