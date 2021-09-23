Afghan Uyghurs fear deportation as Taliban draw closer to China

Ibrahim’s parents fled political unrest in China for Afghanistan more than 50 years ago. By this time, Mao Zedong had started the Cultural Revolution, and life was turned upside down for many Uyghurs, the predominantly Muslim ethnic group in Xinjiang which included Ibrahim’s parents.

Ibrahim was born in Afghanistan. But now he too is trying to escape the clutches of Chinese authoritarianism.

He and his family have been afraid to leave their home in Afghanistan since the Taliban, the country’s new rulers, took control last month, venturing outside only to buy basic necessities. “We are extremely worried and nervous,” said Ibrahim, whose full name is withheld for his safety. “Our children are worried about our safety, so they asked us to stay at home. “

For years, Chinese authorities have called on Afghan leaders to crack down and expel Uyghur militants they say were sheltering in Afghanistan. Officials said the fighters were from the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan, a separatist organization that Beijing has held responsible for a series of terrorist attacks in China since the late 1990s.