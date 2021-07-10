World
Afghan Taliban say they consider China a “friend” and promise not to welcome Uyghur militants from Xinjiang: report – Times of India
BEIJING: The Taliban said he considers China a “friend” of Afghanistan and assured Beijing that it will not welcome Uyghur Islamic militants from the volatile Xinjiang province, which is a major concern for the Chinese government , according to a press article.
The comments came as the Taliban made territorial gains in the war-torn country amid the withdrawal of US forces. China has already evacuated 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan on a chartered flight this week.
Beijing fears that under the Taliban, Afghanistan could become a hub for the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), an al-Qaeda-aligned separatist organization that is leading an insurgency in Xinjiang.
Xinjiang, rich in resources, shares an approximately 8 km long border with Afghanistan.
Minimizing China’s concerns, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said they saw China as a “friend” of Afghanistan and hoped to discuss investment in reconstruction work with Beijing “as soon as possible”.
Suhail also said the Taliban would no longer allow Chinese Uyghur separatist fighters from Xinjiang, some of whom had previously sought refuge in Afghanistan, to enter the country.
The Taliban would also prevent al-Qaida or any other terrorist group from operating there, he said.
“We have been to China several times and have a good relationship with them,” said Hong Kong-based Suhail. South China Morning Post, recalling the few meetings hosted by China in the past for Taliban delegations.
“China is a friendly country and we welcome it for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” he said, adding that “if (the Chinese) have investments, of course we will ensure their security. “Shaheen said.
Strongly criticizing the United States’ decision to withdraw troops without stabilizing the peace process in Afghanistan, China this week called on its close ally Pakistan to step up cooperation to contain security risks in the torn country. war following the withdrawal of foreign forces. .
“(China and Pakistan) must jointly defend regional peace. The problems in Afghanistan are practical challenges that both China and Pakistan face,” especially the expansion of international and regional terrorism, the problems in Afghanistan said on Tuesday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting for the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Pakistan.
While the withdrawal of US troops and the resurgence of the Taliban should strategically benefit China as the Taliban has close ties to Pakistan, Islamabad and Beijing are both concerned about threats from Islamic militant groups that were part of Al- Qaida and the Taliban.
China is considering large-scale investments in Afghanistan, as the country has the world’s largest untapped reserves of copper, coal, iron, gas, cobalt, mercury, gold, lithium and thorium, valued at over a trillion dollars.
In 2011, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) won a US $ 400 million bid to drill three oil fields for 25 years, containing around 87 million barrels of oil.
Chinese companies have also obtained rights to mine copper at Mes Aynak in Logar province, according to the Post report.
But observers say China will remain very cautious and concerned that the Taliban keep their promises.
“Regardless of the benign language used by the Taliban, China remains very concerned about the security situation there,” said Andrew Small, transatlantic researcher in the Asia program of the German Marshall Fund.
He said China’s biggest concern in its dealings with the Taliban has always been whether it shelters Uyghur separatists.
According to observers, the Chinese crackdown in Xinjiang has heightened resentment among native Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. The United States, ME and international human rights organizations have accused Beijing of committing genocide in the province.
The 12th Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of A last month confirmed the presence of ETIM militants in Afghanistan.
“The Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM) consists of several hundred members, located mainly in Badakhshan and neighboring Afghan provinces,” said the report submitted to the UN Security Council mentionned.
The report states that a large number of Al-Qaida fighters and other foreign extremist elements aligned with the Taliban are found in various parts of Afghanistan.
