Afghan students find new life and safety in Iraq

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq – As the Taliban moved closer to the Afghan capital, Kabul, in August, what had been a privileged education at the American University of Afghanistan suddenly turned into a dangerous handicap.

Students and staff frantically searched for a way out of a country that, with the withdrawal of US forces, would fall into the hands of the Taliban – a group that described the US-funded university as a den of ‘infidels and closed schools and universities for girls and women.

Iraq, however, was not the first destination that came to the minds of students as a refuge.

“OK, now I’m leaving the Taliban behind,” said Mashall, 24, a master’s in information technology student. “And now I am going to confront ISIS,” she said, describing her concern about ISIS when told her evacuation flight would end in Iraq.

These fears proved unfounded for Mashall and his classmates, who are among the first Afghan students to arrive at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani. It is located in the Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya, a liberal metropolis dotted with parks, filled with cafes and restaurants, and considered the safest large city in Iraq.