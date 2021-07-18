Afghan rivals agree to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Delegations from the Afghan government and the Taliban said in a joint statement on Sunday that they would meet again and plan to speed up peace talks after two days of inconclusive talks in Doha, Al Jazeera learned.

Negotiators from the rival parties, who have been in Doha since Saturday, said “the two sides are committed to continuing negotiations at a high level until an agreement is reached.”

“We will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan,” the statement added.

In a Doha report, Osama bin Javaid of Al Jazeera said: “A much contested project has been presented by both sides where they have finally agreed to talk to each other and speed up talks. They agreed that the level of negotiations would be accelerated.

Javaid added that the details, however, had not been discussed.

Failure

For months, the two sides met intermittently in the Qatari capital, but achieved little or no notable success. The talks appear to have lost momentum as Taliban fighters made huge gains on the battlefield.

Senior officials in the Kabul government, including the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, flew for two days of intensive talks as US forces close to completing troop withdrawal .

Before the second day of talks, the supreme leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhundzada, had declared that “the Islamic emirate is resolutely in favor of a political settlement” despite the lightning victories of the groups on the ground.

But the Qatari talks facilitator said at the end of the two days that the parties had simply agreed to “work to avoid civilian casualties”, a far cry from previously agreed ceasefires.

“The two sides agreed to continue negotiations at a high level until an agreement is reached. To that end, they will meet again next week, ”said Qatar’s counterterrorism envoy Mutlaq al-Qahtani, who is overseeing the Doha talks.

Complex military campaigns

Taliban leader Akhundzada said his group remained determined to find a solution to end the war, but criticized the group’s opponents for “wasting time.”

The Taliban took advantage of the final stages of the withdrawal of US and foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning attacks across the country.

It is believed that the group now controls around half of the country’s 400 districts, several important border posts, and has besieged a series of vital provincial capitals.

An Afghan security force spokesperson said pro-government fighters carried out 244 operations, killing 967 “enemy” fighters – including key commanders.

“We have taken over 24 districts so far, our goal is to take back all the territories… We are ready to defend our country,” Ajmal Omar Shinwari told reporters.

The Taliban have long seemed to be united, operating under an effective chain of command and waging complex military campaigns despite perpetual rumors of a split in their leadership.

But questions remain as to how much control the Taliban leadership has over commanders on the ground and whether they will be able to convince them to abide by a possible deal if it is signed.

Despite the days leading up to the Eid holiday, the Taliban leader’s statement makes no mention of a formal call for a ceasefire.

Over the years, the Taliban have announced a series of short truces during Islamic holidays, initially raising hopes for a further reduction in violence. However, the group has been criticized for using temporary ceasefires to supply and reinforce their fighters, allowing them to launch fierce attacks against Afghan security forces once the truce expires.

Speaking from Washington, DC, Rosalind Jordan of Al Jazeera said: “The US agreement has always been that something of this magnitude to achieve a comprehensive peace deal between the Taliban and the civilian government in Kabul is going to take. time consuming and will be difficult. . That’s why you see all these rounds of talks repeated.

She added that although US troops left Afghanistan earlier this month, the country remained a major foreign policy issue for the United States.

“Regarding the short-term foreign policy of the United States, they are still very concerned and Afghanistan is a central part of it,” she explained, adding that American delegations have visited the countries. neighbors to discuss ways they can help Afghanistan prosper and move away from the prospect of civil war.

The US-led military coalition has been on the ground in Afghanistan for nearly two decades following an invasion launched in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Fears are growing that Afghan forces will be overwhelmed without vital coalition air support, allowing a complete military takeover by the Taliban or the start of a multifaceted civil war in a country awash in weapons after nearly four decades of war. fights.