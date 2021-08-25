World
Afghan resistance leader vows “not to surrender” – Times of India
PARIS: The leader of a resistance movement against the Taliban has vowed never to surrender but is open to negotiations with the new Afghan leaders, according to an interview published by Paris Match Wednesday.
Ahmad Massoud, the son of the legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, withdrew to his native Panjshir valley, north of Kabul, with former vice-president Amrullah Saleh.
“I would rather die than surrender,” Massoud told the French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy in his first interview since the Taliban took control of Kabul. “I am the son of Ahmad Chah Massoud. Surrender is not a word in my vocabulary.”
Massoud claimed that “thousands” of men were joining his National Resistance Front in the Panjshir Valley, which was never captured by invading Soviet forces in 1979 or the Taliban during their first period in power. from 1996 to 2001.
He renewed his call for support from foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and expressed bitterness at being refused arms shortly before the fall of Kabul earlier this month.
“I cannot forget the historic mistake made by those I asked for arms just eight days ago in Kabul,” Massoud said, according to a transcript of the interview released in French.
“They refused. And these weapons – artillery, helicopters, American-made tanks – are now in the hands of the Taliban,” he said.
Massoud added that he was open to talking to the Taliban and outlined the outline of a possible deal.
“We can talk. In all wars there are talks. And my father has always talked with his enemies,” he said.
“Imagine that the Taliban agree to respect the rights of women, minorities, democracy, the principles of an open society,” he added. “Why not try to explain that these principles would benefit all Afghans, including them?
Massoud’s father, a Francophile with close ties to Paris and the West, has been nicknamed the “Lion of Panjshir” for his role in the fight against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Taliban regime in the 1990s.
He was murdered by Al-Qaeda two days before the attacks of September 11, 2001.
