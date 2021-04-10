Afghan president in ‘hopeless situation’ as his power is undermined

KABUL, Afghanistan – He attends international conferences, meets diplomats, recently opened a roadblock, and gives patriotic speeches vowing to defend his country from the Taliban.

But the control exercised by President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan over his imperiled country’s future and his own has become a matter of debate among politicians, analysts and citizens. Or rather, the question has been largely resolved: not much.

From most perspectives, Mr. Ghani – well qualified for his work and deeply recognized, with Johns Hopkins, Berkeley, Colombia, the World Bank and the United Nations in his midst – is completely isolated. A serious author with a first-rate intellect, he relies on the advice of a handful, unwilling to even watch TV news, say those who know him, and is quickly losing allies.

It creates problems for a country where an Islamist insurgency lasts has the upper hand militarily, where nearly half the population faces hunger at crisis levels, according to the United Nations, where the overwhelming balance of government money comes from abroad and where the weak governance and widespread corruption are endemic.