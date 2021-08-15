Afghan President Ghani is said to have fled the country as the Taliban enter Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, a senior politician said on Sunday, as the Taliban’s rapid and relentless advance brought them to the capital, Kabul, and the last major government-controlled city fell into the chaos.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the council appointed to lead the peace talks, said in a video on Facebook that Mr. Ghani, who had resisted calls for his resignation, had left Afghanistan. Afghan media also reported his departure, which many analysts said was necessary to prevent a bloody battle for control of Kabul.

Sunday evening, former president Hamid Karzai announced on Twitter that he formed a coordination council with Mr. Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hesb-i-Islami party, to manage a peaceful transfer of power. He called on both government and Taliban forces to act with restraint, but resolutely to curb anyone causing chaos or acting irresponsibly.

When it became evident that members of the Taliban had entered the gates of the capital, thousands of Afghans who had taken refuge there after fleeing the brutal military offensive by the insurgents saw with growing concern the local police. move away from their usual checkpoints.