Afghan President Ghani is said to have fled the country as the Taliban enter Kabul.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, a senior politician said on Sunday, as the Taliban’s rapid and relentless advance brought them to the capital, Kabul, and the last major government-controlled city fell into the chaos.
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the council appointed to lead the peace talks, said in a video on Facebook that Mr. Ghani, who had resisted calls for his resignation, had left Afghanistan. Afghan media also reported his departure, which many analysts said was necessary to prevent a bloody battle for control of Kabul.
Sunday evening, former president Hamid Karzai announced on Twitter that he formed a coordination council with Mr. Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hesb-i-Islami party, to manage a peaceful transfer of power. He called on both government and Taliban forces to act with restraint, but resolutely to curb anyone causing chaos or acting irresponsibly.
When it became evident that members of the Taliban had entered the gates of the capital, thousands of Afghans who had taken refuge there after fleeing the brutal military offensive by the insurgents saw with growing concern the local police. move away from their usual checkpoints.
At 6:30 p.m. local time, the Taliban issued a statement that their forces were moving towards police districts in order to maintain security in areas that had been abandoned by government security forces. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid posted the statement on his Twitter feed.
“The Islamic Emirates have ordered their forces to enter areas of the city of Kabul from which the enemy has left because there is a risk of theft and burglary,” the statement said. The Taliban have been ordered not to injure civilians and not to enter individual homes, he added. “Our forces are entering the city of Kabul with caution. “
As the sun set behind the mountains in the western part of the city, traffic was congested as the crowds increased, with more and more Taliban fighters appearing on motorcycles, police vans and even a Humvee that once belonged to US-sponsored Afghan security. forces.
Earlier in the afternoon, Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal announced that an agreement had been reached for a peaceful transfer of power for Greater Kabul and that his forces were maintaining security.
“The safety of the city is guaranteed. There will be no attack on the city, ”he said. “The deal for the great city of Kabul is that under interim administration, God willing, power will be transferred.”
Mr Mirzakwal subsequently announced a 9 p.m. curfew in the capital and called on its residents to return home.
With many rumors and hard-to-find reliable information, the streets were filled during the day with scenes of panic and despair.
“Greetings, the Taliban have reached the city. We are escaping, ”said Sahraa Karimi, director of Afghan Film, in a post widely shared on Facebook. Filmed herself as she fled on foot, breathless and clutching at her scarf, she cried out for the others to escape while they could.
“Hey woman, girl, don’t go that way,” she cried. “Some people don’t know what’s going on,” she continued. “Where are you going? Go fast.”
Wais Omari, 20, a street vendor in the city, said the situation was already dire and he feared for the future.
“If it gets worse, I will hide in my house,” he said.
The US military has stepped up its evacuation of US diplomatic and civilian personnel. A select group of US diplomats who had planned to stay at the Kabul embassy were moved to a diplomatic facility at the international airport, where they would stay indefinitely, according to a senior US official.
On the civilian side of the airport, a long line of people waited outside the check-in gate, unsure whether the flights they had booked outside the country would arrive.
After days of urban centers falling to insurgents one after another, the last major Afghan cities still under government control, other than Kabul, were seized in rapid succession over the weekend.
Insurgents captured Mazar-i-Sharif in the north late Saturday, just an hour after breaking through the front lines on the outskirts of the city. Soon after, government security forces and militias, including those led by warlords, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Muhammad Noor – fled, effectively ceding control to the insurgents.
On Sunday morning, the Taliban seized the eastern city of Jalalabad. By taking this provincial capital and surrounding areas, the insurgents took control of the Torkham border post, an important trade and transit route between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The Taliban offensive, which began in May when the United States began to withdraw its troops, gained momentum over the past week. City after city, activists removed Afghan government flags and hoisted their own white banners.
Despite two decades of war with American forces, the Taliban survived and prospered, without giving up their vision of creating a state governed by a strict Islamic code.
After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the 1990s, cinemas were closed, the Kabul TV station was closed, and the broadcasting of all music was banned. Schools were closed to girls.
Despite many Afghans remembering the years under the Taliban before the US-led invasion in 2001, insurgents have taken control of much of the country in recent days with minimal resistance.
Their early successes revealed the weakness of an Afghan army that the United States has spent over $ 83 billion to support over the past two decades. As the insurgent campaign gained momentum, the military and police abandoned the growing security forces, the cause for which they risked their lives becoming increasingly lost.
Mr. Ghani, the Afghan president, had resisted pressure to resign. In a recorded speech broadcast on Saturday, he promised to “prevent further instability” and called for “remobilizing” the country’s military. But the president was more and more isolated, and his words seemed detached from the reality that surrounded him.
On Sunday, Tolo TV, one of the main independent Afghan channels, relayed that “two sources” had said that Mr. Ghani had left the country, adding that it was not clear where he was headed. Lotfullah Najafizada, Information Officer at Tolo TV, said in a Twitter post that Mr. Ghani had left with his core team.
Mr. Abdullah, a former chief executive of the government, criticized Mr. Ghani for leaving his people and his country. “That the former Afghan president left the country and his people in this bad situation, God will hold him to account and the Afghan people will pass judgment.
The speed of the Taliban’s advance changed the planning for the exit. While many analysts believed the Afghan army might be overwhelmed after international forces withdrew, they believed it would happen over the months and years. Now it risks being completed in days and weeks.
President Biden has accelerated the deployment of a thousand additional troops in Afghanistan to help get American citizens out. He has made it clear that he will not reverse his decision to withdraw all combat forces.
“I was the fourth president to preside over a US troop presence in Afghanistan – two Republicans, two Democrats,” Biden said on Saturday afternoon. “I wouldn’t, and I won’t take this war to a fifth.”