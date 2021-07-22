World
Afghan President Ghani attacks Taliban, says they have “no will” for peace – Times of India
KABUL: President Achraf Ghana a speech on Eid was unleashed on Tuesday at the Taliban after three rockets landed in areas near the presidential palace and said the acts of the terrorist organization showed it had “no will” for peace.
“The Taliban have made a lot of things clear. Abdallah told me a few minutes ago that there is no will for peace among the Taliban. We sent the delegation to give the ultimatum and show that we have the will for peace and that we are ready to sacrifice ourselves for it, but they (the Taliban) have no will for peace and we should make decisions on this base, “said Ghani, reported Tolo News.
“The Afghan security and defense forces have made many sacrifices over the past 20 years, especially over the past three months, to sincerely defend this soil and the honor of this homeland,” Ghani added.
He added that he had spent the past week working on an “urgent and practical plan” to overcome the current situation, Tolo News reported.
“This plan has been prepared. It has two components in terms of security,” he said.
He added that part of the plan sets priorities for the security and defense forces.
He said that a firm stand by the people over the next three to six months will change the situation.
Ghani reiterated that there is a need for national support and national defense and said the future of the country will be made in Afghanistan and by the Afghans.
He said the Taliban “destroyed 260 public buildings” and that if they are Afghans, they should avoid eliminating public establishments and people’s homes.
Ghani added that the government had released 5,000 Taliban prisoners, but that the group was so far not ready for meaningful talks.
Afghan government officials led by To contact Abdallah A delegation from the High Council for National Reconciliation and the Taliban met in Doha last week to discuss restoring peace to Afghanistan.
In recent weeks, Afghanistan has seen an upsurge in violence as the Taliban stepped up its offensive against Afghan civilians and security forces with the complete withdrawal of foreign forces within weeks.
