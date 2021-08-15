Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees, Taliban set to declare Emirate as Islamic – Times of India

KABUL / ISLAMABAD: Kabul falls into the hands of Taliban in a swift and seemingly bloodless takeover on Sunday as President Ashraf Ghani flew to Tajikistan, then left for Tashkent in Uzbekistan, leaving a small group of political representatives to complete the handover of the last border from Afghanistan to the advancing forces that had captured most of the country within 10 days. The latest act of Taliban resurgence came nearly 20 years after the militant regime was toppled by US troops in pursuit of Al-Qaeda to avenge the September 11 attacks on the United States.Shortly after Taliban fighters took control of the presidential palace, sporadic gunfire was heard in central Kabul. The checkpoints were abandoned by government troops even as panicked residents blocked the streets. In the afternoon, the Taliban had taken control of Kabul’s main Pul-e-Charkhi prison, freeing thousands of inmates, videos on social media showed.

At the time of the Kabul takeover, Ghani left the country with his key aides without waiting for what the Taliban had said was an official handover to a transitional government after his resignation. Late in the evening, Reuters quoted two Taliban officials as saying there would be no transitional government, followed by reports that Kabul airport was under attack.

“The security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly, including at the airport. There is information that the airport is catching fire; therefore, we call on US citizens to take shelter in place,” said US Embassy citing US Embassy in security alert.

Earlier today, there were reports of negotiations at the presidential palace between the Taliban and government officials, led by former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council. Afghan media have said that Ali Ahmed Jalali, the country’s former ambassador to Germany, could lead the interim government. Acting Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said a roadmap for a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government was being prepared.

Taliban leaders, who previously asked their fighters to refrain from violence in Kabul and to allow safe passage for anyone wishing to leave the city, were then ordered to crack down on the city to prevent looting. .

The Taliban’s victory coincided with the swift departure of U.S. and British diplomatic personnel and other citizens before air operations at Kabul airport were cut short for a few hours. Ross Wilson, the top US diplomat in Afghanistan, and other staff members took a helicopter to the airport even as the US flag flying above the embassy was removed.

Smoke had been spotted on the embassy roof before the Americans left, fueling speculation that American diplomats destroyed all sensitive documents before leaving the compound.

Germany announced that it would send military planes on Sunday evening to evacuate the Germans as well as Afghan support personnel. NATO would be discussing the development of the situation while the A The security council will meet on Monday morning, Reuters said citing diplomats.

Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and ex-envoy Muhammad Sadiq confirmed having received an Afghan political delegation, including Wolesi jirga (National Assembly) President Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahuddin Rabbani, Muhammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Muhammad Karim, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram and Khalid Noor.

“Honored to receive a delegation of Afghan political leaders arriving in Islamabad for a three-day visit for consultations on the way forward for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Khan tweeted.

Before the final round of the Taliban wave, its fighters had taken control of the strategically important town of Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan. The forces then captured the airfield and prison at Bagram, on the outskirts of Kabul. The Bagram complex was the epicenter of the war against the Taliban and al-Qaeda for some 20 years until last month, when the US military left the facility without notifying the administration in Kabul.

Bagram prison, once known as Afghanistan’s Guantanamo, was handed over by the Americans to Afghan authorities in 2013. Sources said it was decided at recent Doha meetings that blood would not be shed in Kabul.

Sohail Shaheen, a Doha-based Taliban spokesman and member of the militant group’s negotiating team, told media they would take full control of Afghanistan in the coming days, but with “a peaceful transfer.” He outlined the policies of the Taliban before the expected transfer of power. “We want an inclusive Islamic government … it means that all Afghans will be part of this government,” the spokesperson said.

Shaheen urged diplomats and foreign workers not to leave the country, assuring them that Taliban fighters would not target them. “There will be no risk for diplomats, NGOs, for anyone. Everyone should continue their work as they did in the past,” he said.

He also tried to allay fears that Afghanistan would once again be shackled by the ultra-conservative version of Islamic law that prevailed in the country before 2001. “Rather, the Taliban will seek a new chapter of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and of national unity for the country and its people, ”Shaheen said. “We want to open a new chapter of peace, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and national unity for the country and its people. We all reassure that there will be no revenge on anyone.”

The Doha-based spokesperson said the Taliban would “also review their relations with the United States” to pursue a new chapter of cooperation.