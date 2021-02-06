World
Afghan officials: separate explosions in Kabul kill 3, injure 4 – Times of India
KABUL: Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of I accept Saturday, killing at least three people including members of the minority Sikh community and injured four others, Afghan officials said.
The first explosion hit a store in the heart of the capital, causing it to collapse and the deaths of at least two Sikhs, according to two Afghan police officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but ISIS targeted Sikhs and other minority communities Afghanistan. A nationwide spike in bombings, targeted assassinations and battlefield violence comes as Qatar peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government is at a standstill.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said six people were injured in the explosion in the store and no one was killed. He said police were investigating the causes of the explosion. The discrepancy between the two figures could not be immediately explained.
In Saturday’s second explosion, Faramarz said a sticky bomb was attached to a police car and exploded in northern Kabul, killing a policeman.
Tensions in Afghanistan are high amid a spate of targeted killings. Some are claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate, but many are unclaimed, blamed by the government on the Taliban who have denied responsibility for most attacks.
In the face of growing threats from ISIS, the once thriving community of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan has shrunk from 250,000 to fewer than 700.
IS claimed responsibility for an attack last March in which an armed man raged at a Sikh place of worship in the heart of Kabul, killing 25 worshipers and injuring eight.
IS claimed to have carried out 82 attacks in Afghanistan in 2020, killing or injuring 821 people, including 21 assassinations. Most of the victims of his attacks were either security officers or Shia Muslims. However, the perpetrators of many targeted killings are unknown.
