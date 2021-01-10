Afghan leaders sideline spokespersons amid growing disinformation war

KABUL, Afghanistan – After Ahmad Jawad Hijri saw the injured children in hospital and learned of the Afghan airstrike that brought them there, killing nine more people around their age in northern Afghanistan , he never expected his answer to lead him to jail.

But Mr Hijri, then spokesperson for the governor of Takhar province, was arrested, jailed for three days, and then fired after telling the media what happened – a standard part of his role he had. played several times before. Senior officials in Kabul insisted that only Taliban fighters were killed in the strike, not children, and that anyone who said otherwise should be prosecuted.

“At the hospital, I saw the injured children,” Hijri said. “I didn’t make a mistake.”

The war in Afghanistan has long been one of the competing narratives. But the government’s response to the October 22 strike in Takhar province signaled a change in tactics by President Ashraf Ghani’s administration: an open declaration of its willingness to suppress and deny reports of innocent deaths. . It also highlighted the changing political landscape as peace negotiations continue in Qatar and the Taliban try to profit from the attention they are attracting on the world stage.

The press briefings that defined the first years of the war as the two sides fought to win Afghan hearts and minds have almost ceased. This leaves its main players – the United States, the Taliban and the government – to experiment with different communication strategies to achieve the desired goals.