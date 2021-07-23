World
Afghan interpreter of US army beheaded by Taliban
KABUL: Sohail Pardis, an Afghan interpreter who worked for the The American army was beheaded by the Taliban.
Pardis was one of thousands of Afghan interpreters who worked for the US military and are now persecuted by the Taliban as the group takes control of parts of the country, reported CNN.
He was driving from his home in the Afghan capital Kabul to neighboring Khost province on May 12 for Eid when his vehicle was blocked at a checkpoint by the Taliban.
Villagers who witnessed the incident told the Red Croissant that the Taliban shot at her car before she swerved and stopped. They then dragged Pardis out of the vehicle and beheaded him.
A few days earlier, Pardis had told his friend that he was receiving death threats from the Taliban, who had discovered that he had worked as a translator for the United States Army for 16 months during the 20-year conflict.
“They were telling him that you are a spy for the Americans, you are the eyes of the Americans and you are infidels, and we will kill you and your family,” his friend and colleague Abdulhaq Ayoubi told CNN.
In a statement released in June, the Taliban said it would not hurt those working alongside foreign forces. A Taliban spokesperson told CNN they were trying to verify details of the incident, but said some of the incidents were not as described.
But those who spoke to CNN said their lives were now in danger as the Taliban launched revenge attacks after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. At the height of the war, there were approximately 100,000 American troops in the country, as part of a Then force, CNN reported.
“We cannot breathe here. The Taliban have no mercy on us,” Ayoubi said.
About 18,000 Afghans who worked for the US military applied for a special immigrant visa program that would allow them to travel to the United States.
July 14, White House said he was launching “Operation Allies Refuge,” an effort to relocate the thousands of Afghan interpreters and translators who worked for the United States and whose lives are now in danger. Evacuation will begin in the last week of July for the special immigrant visa (IF V) candidates already in the works, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing.
Previously, the Biden administration had said it was in talks with a number of countries to act as safe havens until the United States can complete the lengthy visa process, a clear sign the government is fine. aware of the imminent threat posed by the Taliban, CNN reported.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that the Defense Department was “examining options” where Afghan nationals and their families could potentially go.
“We are still examining the possibilities for overseas sites to include some departmental facilities that would be able to support planned resettlement efforts with appropriate temporary residences and supporting infrastructure,” Kirby said.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced Monday that it will evacuate 2,500 Afghan visa applicants and their families who worked for America during the war against the Taliban and house them at a military base in Virginia until that their visas be authorized.
