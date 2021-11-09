Afghan health workers’ salaries send ‘message of hope’ to millions

Almost all international support has stopped, and it seemed certain that for health workers in rescue facilities across the crisis country, and the millions they serve, things would only get worse.

But then, as one midwife * recalled, in testimony exclusively provided to UN News, support began to arrive, thanks to a groundbreaking new deal led by the UN development agency.

Lifebuoy for families

In recent weeks, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), under an agreement with the Global Fund, has quietly extended a lifeline to the Afghan health system and all the families that depend on it, providing $ 15 million to prevent the collapse of the entire sector.

“We were able to save the lives of the most critical patients and we were able to support the inpatient services of more than 500 women and children,” she said.

As the weather changed from the heat of autumn to a freezing winter, she used part of the salary she had finally started to receive to buy blankets and other materials to keep her family safe.

The midwife is just one of more than 23,000 health workers in nearly 2,200 health facilities in 31 provinces who have received a salary since the program began. UNDP also paid for drugs and medical supplies.

“UNDP has taken on this huge challenge to help prevent the total collapse of the health system,” Deputy Resident Representative in Afghanistan Surayo Buzurukova told the UN.

“Of course, that doesn’t solve all the problems; we provide temporary solution. But it helps. We send a message of hope to the Afghan people that all is not lost, that it has not been forgotten.

Complex logistics

According to the UNDP, this represents significant financial assistance for the health sector. Before its publication, less than 20% of these health facilities were fully functioning.

Before its publication, less than 20% of these health facilities were fully functioning.

Ms Buzurukova explained that all health workers who received salaries were identified by a group of 16 civil society organizations that are contributing to a world Bank project, known as Sehatmandi.

To overcome the obstacles presented by the shortage of liquidity in the Afghan banking system, the agency had to combine several money transfer instruments.

Over 90 percent of workers received their wages directly into their bank accounts; those who did not have a bank account, often located in remote areas, received payment in cash.

“The rest of the health workers, we’re talking about 25,000 people in total, will be getting their salaries by Thursday,” the deputy representative to the UN said.

Continue the work

Millions of vulnerable Afghans continue to face the risk of losing access to primary health care, and the agency hopes other aid providers will also join in the innovative new approach to sustaining health care. operational in this country ravaged by the crisis.

Ms Buzurukova told us that the agency was in “very close communication” with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

“They will continue the payments. We share best practices, we also share all the lessons learned, ”she said.

Monthly salaries for Afghan health workers range from $ 150 for technicians, vaccinators, administrative workers or nurses, to around $ 700 for specialist physicians or surgeons.

With around 800,000 civil servants unpaid for months on end, the project also opens the door to helping other groups whose work is essential to the smooth running of the country, such as judges and teachers.

A solution

The sudden cut in foreign funding threatens the entire economy, but many international organizations and aid-providing states remain reluctant to work with the Taliban authorities.

Back in October, the The UN Secretary-General urged to the international community to “find ways to breathe new life into the economy”. António Guterres believes that this “can be done without violating international laws or compromising principles”.

“We must look for ways to create the conditions that would allow Afghan professionals and officials to continue working in the service of the Afghan people,” he said.

Now, the UNDP initiative offers a possible, albeit temporary, solution, Ms. Buzurukova said.

We are not engaged with the de facto authorities, which are not recognized by the international community

“We are not engaged with the de facto authorities, which are not recognized by the international community. We want to provide directly to the doctors, nurses, who care for people, and support them, ”she explained.

A new tomorrow

The Deputy Representative recently returned from Mazār-i-Sharīf, the fourth largest city in Afghanistan, where she visited a hospital to see firsthand the impact of the new initiative. She was particularly interested in talking to women workers.

“It was really good to see the women continue in their work”, she said.

Women’s rights have been one of the biggest concerns for the United Nations since the Taliban takeover, but Ms. Buzurukova remains hopeful for the future.

The visit to Mazār-i-Sharīf was part of a series of trips she has taken since August 15. She described talking to people on the streets, walking into people’s homes, meeting families, young people and older citizens.

“I was absolutely impressed with their strength,” she recalls. “There is faith in the future, which they will overcome [the challenges]; that tomorrow will come, maybe not soon, but it will come.

A midwife at a family health home in Daikundi, Afghanistan, provides care (file photo). ., by © UNFPA Afghanistan

Humanitarian crisis

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty, drought and COVID-19[feminine pandémie, ont dévasté le peuple afghan.

La récente escalade des conflits et les bouleversements qui en résultent n’ont fait qu’exacerber les besoins et compliquer davantage un contexte extrêmement difficile.

Même avant le 15 août, la situation humanitaire était l’une des pires au monde. Au milieu de l’année, près de la moitié de la population, soit quelque 18,4 millions de personnes, avait déjà besoin d’une aide humanitaire et d’une protection.

Un Afghan sur trois était confronté à des niveaux d’insécurité alimentaire de crise ou d’urgence et plus de la moitié de tous les enfants de moins de cinq ans devraient être confrontés à la malnutrition aiguë.

Les risques pour la protection et la sécurité des civils, en particulier des femmes, des enfants et des personnes handicapées, atteignaient également des niveaux record.

Les appel éclair, lancé en septembre par le Secrétaire général, demande 606 millions de dollars pour éviter la famine et la maladie imminentes. Jusqu’à présent, il n’est financé qu’à 54 pour cent.

*Les noms des travailleurs sont retenus, en raison de préoccupations pour leur sécurité.