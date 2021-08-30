Afghan health system at risk of collapse, warns aid agencies

Afghanistan’s health care system is at risk of collapse, two major aid agencies told Reuters news agency, after foreign donors ceased providing aid after the Taliban takeover.

After the United States withdrew most of its remaining troops last month, the Taliban stepped up its military campaign, take control of the capital Kabul on August 15.

International donors, including the World Bank and the European Union, froze funding to Afghanistan soon after.

“One of the big risks for the health system here is basically collapsing due to lack of support,” said Filipe Ribeiro, Afghanistan representative for Doctors Without Borders (MSF), one of the most major medical aid agencies in the country. country.

“The overall health system in Afghanistan has been understaffed, under-equipped and underfunded for years. And the great risk is that this underfunding will continue over time.

Necephor Mghendi, Afghan leader of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), said the health system – which was already fragile and heavily dependent on foreign aid – had come under pressure additional.

“The humanitarian needs on the ground are huge, ”he said.

The two aid agencies said that although their ground operations were hardly affected, they had seen a significant increase in demand as other facilities could not function fully.

Mghendi said Afghan bank closures had prevented almost all aid agencies from accessing funds, leaving vendors and staff unpaid.

To compound the problem, medical supplies will now have to be restocked sooner than expected.

“The supplies that were supposed to last three months cannot last three months. We may need to replenish much sooner than that, ”Mghendi said.

Ribeiro said MSF had stockpiled medical supplies before the takeover, but with disrupted flights and messy land borders, it was not clear when more could reach the country.

Shipment of health supplies is coming

The World Health Organization said on Monday that a plane carrying 12.5 tons of drugs and medical supplies had landed in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, the first such shipment since the Taliban have taken control.

WHO said the plane, which took off from Dubai, will deliver supplies to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across the country.

The supplies – which include trauma and emergency kits – are sufficient to cover the basic needs of more than 200,000 people, provide 3,500 surgeries and treat 6,500 trauma patients, the WHO added.

“After days of uninterrupted work to find a solution … we have now been able to partially replenish the stocks of health facilities in Afghanistan,” said WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed al-Mandhari.

“Humanitarian agencies such as the WHO have faced enormous challenges in sending vital supplies to Afghanistan in recent weeks due to security and logistical constraints,” al-Mandhari added.

He further thanked Pakistan, which provided the aircraft for the delivery.

It was the first of three flights scheduled with Pakistan International Airlines, and the WHO said it was working to ensure “this week’s expedition is the first in a long series.”

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reporting from Kabul said the flight from Dubai “opens up greater potential for air routes to Afghanistan.

“Mazar-i-Sharif is a big, important city in the north, it has a big and important airport. Before the fall of the government, there were international flights there, so it’s confirmation that they have re-established air traffic control, which seems to pave the way for Kabul, ”McBride said.

“Once the United States leaves, it will take air traffic control with it, and the Taliban will not only be tasked with restoring the airport, but also restoring their air traffic control.

“This offers a way forward that everyone seems to want to see here – the government, aid organizations and of course the public – because it would mean the return of commercial flights eventually,” McBride said.

WHO has warned that Afghanistan could soon face a shortage of medical staff, as staff are among those fleeing the country and female health workers stay away from work out of fear.

During their period in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had difficult relations with foreign aid agencies, eventually expelling many of them, including MSF, in 1998.

This time around, the group said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of foreign and local staff – a commitment that has so far been honored, Ribeiro said.

“In fact, they are asking us to stay, and they have asked us to continue to run our operations as we did before,” he said. “Relations so far are quite reassuring.”