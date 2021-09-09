Afghan girls need our continued support in education

NEW YORK, Sep 09 (IPS) – The Taliban takeover of the government in Kabul is only days away, and the eyes of Afghans and the world are watching cautiously and hoping to see them keep their word and ensure that the girls’ education is promoted and protected.

Yasmine Sherif Twenty years ago, under the Taliban regime which prevailed from 1996 to 2001, schooling for girls was banned, although private home lessons for girls were allowed in some parts of the country. Beginning in 2001, enrollment of girls and boys in schools has seen steady progress in Afghanistan, accompanied by a significant number of female teachers. Yet despite improvements over the years, a staggering 3.4 million Afghan children, especially in rural areas, are still out of school, and 60 percent of them are girls.

Many educated and active Afghan women, fearing the future, naturally seized every chance they had by trying to leave the country in August. In one case, an entire boarding school for girls was evacuated. It should not become the norm. Every Afghan knows that educating girls – with women making up half of the population – is essential for Afghanistan to recover from more than 40 years of conflict and reunite. Every believing Afghan knows the first sura of the Quran, which says “Read” – and that this applies to both girls and boys – and also knows that knowledge is at the heart of Islam.

There is reason to hope that we can preserve the progress made in recent years, through a combination of international diplomacy and support, and the apparent understanding of this new Taliban administration, and its possible political maturity, that it has achieved. need both legitimacy and goodwill to rule a drought-stricken country heavily dependent on foreign aid with 14 million people strapped for food. UN officials speak of cautious optimism. An encouraging early sign is the resumption of UN humanitarian flights.

For more than a year, education in Afghanistan and elsewhere has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it may take time for clarity to emerge from Taliban statements that educating girls will continue. What type and up to what age are important markers. On August 23, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted a video showing girls going to a village school. The world is hoping this is a signal the new regime is ready to follow an agreement with UNICEF last december.

As part of the “Helmand Sangin Work Plan”, UNICEF obtained the agreement of the Taliban to extend community education courses (CBE) to “difficult to access and conflict zones” in the provinces of Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Faryab. The CBE model, using community buildings – sometimes mosques – would allow around 4,000 classrooms that can accommodate between 100,000 and 140,000 children.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund dedicated to education in emergencies and protracted crises, has been working since 2016 to help communities around the world – including in Afghanistan – overcome barriers to education for all, especially for girls who are often the first victims of a lack of learning options.

The lack of female teachers in Afghanistan has often been cited as a barrier to girls’ education, and a goal of ECW’s fundraising work there, in collaboration with UNICEF, Save the Children and local partners. , has been to ensure that female teachers represent 60 percent of our programs.

Education is not only a basic human right – it also saves lives, communities, societies and a country. Education plays the crucial role of providing communities with safe places for their children to learn, providing the framework for building strong institutions, stronger economies and more peaceful societies. Better educated young people earn better livelihoods and are better able to contribute positively to society.

In marking the UN’s “International Day for the Protection of Education from Attack” on September 9, ECW recognizes that there is no shortage of examples of the challenges ahead. There is a chronic lack of funding for what should be seen as an important lever to dramatically improve the lives of people in war-torn areas. In less than five years ECW and partners have reached nearly 5 million children and youth in some of the most difficult crisis situations in more than 30 countries; and, more than 29 million children thanks to its COVID-19 emergency educational response. Yet millions more girls and boys are still being left behind and in need of urgent support.

The 2020 UN resolution defending education against attacks was introduced by Qatar and supported by 62 countries to draw attention to the 75 million school-aged minors who do not have access to education. education and suffer the effects of prolonged violence. In the words of the UN General Assembly: “Governments have the primary responsibility for providing protection and ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels for all learners, especially those in vulnerable situations. “

The past year has provided tragic examples of the impacts of new and old conflicts on education around the world, often further intensified by the global climate crisis and pandemic.

Already fragile communities in countries like Afghanistan, Burkina Faso and Myanmar have seen their dreams of educating their children threatened or shattered under the pressure of too many simultaneous threats.

Myanmar’s military coup seven months ago suddenly tore up much-needed education reform plans after the pandemic had already prevented students from attending classes. The situation is serious in the poorest rural areas. The border regions have seen old conflicts erupt again. Schools have been bombed and children are taking lessons in the jungle.

Burkina Faso and the entire central Sahel region are experiencing rapidly worsening crises on several fronts. Currently, more than 2.6 million children are out of school and in the six hardest-hit regions of Burkina Faso, the primary completion rate is only 29%. Schools lack infrastructure for students displaced by conflict, teaching materials are lacking, and water and sanitation are in critical condition. Some classrooms have tripled in size and now accommodate more than a hundred students each.

Education is the key to breaking the vicious cycle of war and division in a country, and to providing the means to address these challenges in local and global contexts. And it’s important to remember that not all of these crises make the headlines, or when they do, they quickly disappear to make way for the next. One of ECW’s latest interventions is funding 200,000 children in Iraq and neighboring countries.

Calls for education receive less than 2-4% of humanitarian funding, but it is the resilience of children affected by the crisis and their unwavering hope for access to quality education that keeps us going and inspires us to to act.

To support the children of Afghanistan and especially girls – and all vulnerable girls and boys caught in all crisis areas around the world – ECW urgently calls for more funding from public and private sector donors. right now. Their education cannot wait. Afghanistan cannot wait, nor any other country torn apart by conflict and disaster. The time has come for the full respect of every human being. Especially girls and teenage girls. The time has come for unity, peace, stability and humanity.

The author, Yasmine Sheriff is director of Education can’t wait

